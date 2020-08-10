Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tracking COVID-19: 153 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

Statistics from the County of San Diego with data through August 9, 2020.

By Managing Editor

The 153 Coronado positive COVID-19 cases are cumulative since March 2020; and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy zip code (92135). The number is up from 141 one week ago. San Diego County does not regularly provide statistics of hospitalizations, deaths or recoveries by city, only number of cases.

115 Cumulative Cases in 92118 (Coronado Residential):

115 cumulative cases (up from 105 one week ago) have been confirmed in Coronado based on zip code 92118 as of August 9, 2020. Chart showing only since beginning of June for clarity.

38 Cumulative Cases in 92135 (Coronado Naval Air Station North Island):

38 cumulative cases (up from 36 one week ago) have been confirmed in Coronado based on zip code 92135 as of August 9, 2020.

Coronado as City of Residence, Daily Positive Tests:

Additional graphs and information can be found at this link which is updated regularly:

Tracking San Diego COVID-19 Cases

-----
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the "island."

