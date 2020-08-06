Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Thursday, August 6, 2020

Grand Caribe Shoreline Park Temporarily Closed by Port of San Diego

By Managing Editor

Grand Caribe Shoreline Park View of the Bay
Grand Caribe Shoreline Park, Coronado Cays

Prioritizing public health, and in alignment with COVID-19 State and County public health orders, Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in the Coronado Cays will be closed beginning today, August 6, 2020 until further notice. In partnership with the City of Coronado, the Port reopened the park in May. However, due to heavier than normal use, enforcement of the State and County’s health orders, which requires measures to ensure park visitors are social distancing from others, has become a challenge. Cays residents had taken to social media this past week to share their dismay at the large crowds gathered at the park on recent weekends. The park will be closed until gatherings are allowed without restrictions.

Closed signs will be posted at the park, and the Coronado Police Department will be assisting the Port with enforcement of the park closure.

For additional information about the Port’s response to COVID-19 and updates on how the Port is supporting its partners and serving the public during this public health and economic crisis, go to portofsandiego.org/covid19.

