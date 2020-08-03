Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Monday, August 3, 2020

Alexia Palacios-Peters Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication.

Submitted by Alexia Palacios-Peters

I am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District School Board. I look forward to bringing a varied perspective to the Board as a mom, military spouse, attorney, and former educator.

Alexia Palacios-Peters
Alexia Palacios-Peters (submitted image)

I’ve spent my career advocating for families, children, and veterans – first as a teacher, then as an attorney. Our schools are a central and integral part of our Coronado community. They provide quality education and bring the community together to enjoy the many talents of our students. As a candidate for the CUSD School Board, I am focused on the best interests of our children, support for teachers, and transparency to the community.

My family and I returned to Coronado two years ago when my husband was once again stationed at Naval Air Station North Island and we have chosen Coronado as our forever home. Our three children attend Coronado Middle School and Village Elementary School. I proudly volunteer with the Coronado Band and Choir Boosters, Coronado Junior Women’s Club, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Naval Officer’s Spouses Club San Diego, and within the schools.

I previously worked for non-profit organizations and I am familiar with operating in a resource constrained environment and finding innovative solutions to difficult problems. I believe in serving the students and the taxpayers. With my experience, I believe our district can provide robust educational programs while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

I look forward to serving the Coronado community. Please email me at contact@vote4alexia.com for more information.

Alexia Palacios-Peters

 

 

