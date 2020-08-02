Stacy Keszei Annouces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Stacy Keszei

Dear Fellow Coronado Residents,

I am proud to announce my candidacy for Coronado Unified School District Trustee. As a Coronado Village resident, parent of two CUSD school children, businesswoman, professor, and a proud Marine Corps family, I look forward to serving the parents, children, teachers, and stakeholders of Coronado. My education includes a bachelor’s degree from Chico State, a master’s degree in education from Xavier University, and a graduate certificate from Stanford’s “Executive Women Leaders’ Program.”

With more than twenty years of experience leading sales teams for some of the largest medical device companies in the world, I look forward to bringing my knowledge of negotiating contracts, strategic planning, and leading people to the Coronado School Board. Additionally, my teaching experience at the University of San Diego’s School of Business enables me to understand the evolution and growth that each student and parent must go through as they traverse the educational system from elementary school to college.

In these turbulent times, strong and decisive leadership is what our children and their families deserve. I believe in and cherish our patriotic community, our great country’s values, and history. My promise is to listen to parents, students, teachers, administrators, and stakeholders with compassion, empathy, and a desire to understand and address problems with community-centric solutions as a leader should.

Coronado schools have been a point of pride for this community for generations. I will work hard to maintain this high quality of education for our students.

Thank you,

Stacy Keszei

Stacy.keszei@gmail.com