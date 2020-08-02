Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Monday, August 3, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
FeaturedCommunityLetters to the Editor

Stacy Keszei Annouces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Stacy Keszei

Dear Fellow Coronado Residents,

I am proud to announce my candidacy for Coronado Unified School District Trustee. As a Coronado Village resident, parent of two CUSD school children, businesswoman, professor, and a proud Marine Corps family, I look forward to serving the parents, children, teachers, and stakeholders of Coronado. My education includes a bachelor’s degree from Chico State, a master’s degree in education from Xavier University, and a graduate certificate from Stanford’s “Executive Women Leaders’ Program.”

- Advertisement -

Stacy Keszei Family
Stacy Keszei and family (submitted image).

With more than twenty years of experience leading sales teams for some of the largest medical device companies in the world, I look forward to bringing my knowledge of negotiating contracts, strategic planning, and leading people to the Coronado School Board. Additionally, my teaching experience at the University of San Diego’s School of Business enables me to understand the evolution and growth that each student and parent must go through as they traverse the educational system from elementary school to college.

- Advertisement -

In these turbulent times, strong and decisive leadership is what our children and their families deserve. I believe in and cherish our patriotic community, our great country’s values, and history. My promise is to listen to parents, students, teachers, administrators, and stakeholders with compassion, empathy, and a desire to understand and address problems with community-centric solutions as a leader should.

Coronado schools have been a point of pride for this community for generations. I will work hard to maintain this high quality of education for our students.

Thank you,
Stacy Keszei
Stacy.keszei@gmail.com

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Nick KatoDear Friends and Neighbors,I am writing to introduce myself to you as I begin my campaign for a seat on the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Mob Comes for Crown Manor

Submitted by Ryan C.It wasn’t long after I moved to Coronado that I heard about an infamous local Facebook group. A new acquaintance of...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Whitney Antrim Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Whitney N. Antrim Dear Friends and Neighbors,I am excited to announce my candidacy for a seat on the Coronado Unified School Board. I...
Read more
Dining

Bluewater Boathouse Adds Temporary Tent City to Accommodate Outdoor Dining

Known as much for its historical charm as its fresh seafood, steaks and dining over the water, Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill will reopen after...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The High Cost of Free Parking in Coronado

Submitted by Ryan Crane“It’s not exactly free parking, but it’s darn close.” These were the words of city staff referring to the unanimous city...
Read more
City of Coronado

Election Season: How to Run for City Council or CUSD Board & Who’s Running

Current events are emotionally and politically charged right now. For those who are ready to take action, now is the time. Whether you want...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Six in 10 Adult San Diegans Face Severe Impacts If They Contract COVID-19

According to San Diego County public health officials, six out of every 10 adult San Diegans are at extra risk for severe illness should...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Offers Third Dine Out! Coronado Picnic

The next Dine Out! Coronado is set for this weekend, July 31-Aug. 2. All you need for your organized picnic is a takeout order...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The High Cost of Free Parking in Coronado

Submitted by Ryan Crane“It’s not exactly free parking, but it’s darn close.” These were the words of city staff referring to the unanimous city...
Read more
Community News

Coronado-Based Nonprofit Citizens’ Climate Wins Prestigious Climate Prize

On Monday, July 27, the Coronado-based nonprofit Citizens' Climate Lobby was awarded the 2020 Keeling Curve Prize during a virtual awards ceremony hosted by...
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 117 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

The 117 Coronado positive COVID-19 cases are cumulative since March 2020 and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Strongly Oppose Crown Manor Proposal

Submitted by Jim RunnerI have owned 1007 Ocean Blvd, right next door to Crown Manor since 1992, and I most strongly oppose the proposal...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nick Kato Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoDear Friends and Neighbors,I am writing to introduce myself to you as I begin my campaign for a seat on the...
Read more

Stacy Keszei Annouces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Stacy KeszeiDear Fellow Coronado Residents,I am proud to announce my candidacy for Coronado Unified School District Trustee. As a Coronado Village resident,...
Read more

The Mob Comes for Crown Manor

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan C.It wasn’t long after I moved to Coronado that I heard about an infamous local Facebook group. A new acquaintance of...
Read more

Whitney Antrim Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Whitney N. Antrim Dear Friends and Neighbors,I am excited to announce my candidacy for a seat on the Coronado Unified School Board. I...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Nick KatoDear Friends and Neighbors,I am writing to introduce myself to you as I begin my campaign for a seat on the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Stacy Keszei Annouces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Stacy KeszeiDear Fellow Coronado Residents,I am proud to announce my candidacy for Coronado Unified School District Trustee. As a Coronado Village resident,...
Read more
Dining

Bluewater Boathouse Adds Temporary Tent City to Accommodate Outdoor Dining

Known as much for its historical charm as its fresh seafood, steaks and dining over the water, Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill will reopen after...
Read more
City of Coronado

Election Season: How to Run for City Council or CUSD Board & Who’s Running

Current events are emotionally and politically charged right now. For those who are ready to take action, now is the time. Whether you want...
Read more
City of Coronado

Whitney Benzian Reflects on City Council Experience

Whitney Benzian will not be running for reelection on the Coronado City Council, describing the difficult decision he has been thinking about for a...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.