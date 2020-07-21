A Message from Coronado’s Mayor Richard Bailey

This is a quick message to everyone in our community. And I specifically want to emphasize the word “community” because, especially lately, our tight knit community that is a hallmark of our town feels strained, to say the least.

We see this strain in the lack of discourse on our local social media pages and the behavior from some in public.

We see this in the divisive posts that attempt to publicly shame neighbors and businesses with unfounded allegations. We see these same types of posts that contain selective data to drive a false narrative about our city. These posts and behavior almost seem to root for some of our local businesses and government officials to fail and take joy in creating division within our community.

I understand that these are frustrating times. From fear about the health of ourselves and loved ones, to the disruption of our daily routines, to our employment situation being jeopardized, to the uncertainty about the future and when all of this will end…it is an incredibly stressful time for all of us.

We must remember that we are all living in different circumstances. Some in our community have no risk factors while others are some of the most vulnerable. Some in our community can work from home while others in our community have to go into work to keep food on the table for their family. Some in our community can make accommodations for distance learning for their children while others have no option at all.

We must remember that our friends, our neighbors, our local businesses, are not the enemy, they are our allies. Our community is, for some of us, all we have. And our community is for all of us, what makes Coronado home.

So I am asking each of us to come together and go above and beyond for one another. Please continue taking extra precautions when among those most at-risk, please comply with the protocols at all businesses, even if you disagree with them, to help those businesses stay open and their team members stay employed, look for the positive each day and trust that everyone is doing their best given the circumstances.

The City of Coronado remains committed to doing everything in our power to support our entire community based on guiding principles, the data, and the public health orders from the county and state.

This approach has made Coronado one of the cities with the fewest total cases in the entire county and we need the community’s buy-in to keep the public safe and our small businesses open.

We were a strong community before all of this began and we can be an even stronger community after this end.

So let’s all do our best to go above and beyond for one another and treat everyone with mutual trust and respect.

As always, it is an honor to represent you and the city of Coronado.

Mayor Richard Bailey