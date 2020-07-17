City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 17, 2020

Coronado residents can enjoy a picnic this weekend at a new outdoor venue sponsored by the City to help struggling restaurants. Find out how to make a reservation and support local businesses in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about a special meeting where the Council gave the go-ahead for Coronado gyms to offer classes on certain public properties; a relinquishment update; carpeting and other upgrades at the Library; a Coronado Virtual 130 Challenge Update; help for seniors during the pandemic; and Cookie, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

