Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
City of CoronadoEntertainmentDining

City to Debut Outdoor Dining Venue: Dine Out Coronado!

By City of Coronado

Starting Friday, July 17, Coronado residents may enjoy dinner at an outdoor dining venue sponsored by the City in support of local restaurants impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

The City, with help from the Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Coronado MainStreet, is working to promote the outdoor dining venue, which will debut at Spreckels Park on July 17. Residents are invited to make a reservation beginning Wednesday, July 15, by calling the Chamber of Commerce at (619) 435-9260.

- Advertisement -

“All we ask is that you pick up a takeout meal from your favorite restaurant in town and join your Coronado neighbors outside while maintaining social distancing, and don’t forget your mask,” City Manager Blair King said. “We think this will be a great way to help businesses who have struggled to keep up with all the updates to the public health order and a safe and fun way for people to re-enter public life.”

Diners may book a table for a maximum of six people from the same household. There will be two seatings each on three days, Friday-Sunday, July 17-20. Friday and Saturday dining begins at 5 pm. On Sunday, dining will begin at 1 pm. Call for seating times.

The City will set up 11 safely spaced tables and cordon off the area to control social distancing. Reservations are required. The concept is to provide a reserved table to diners in a safe 10-by-10 pop-up tent to enjoy food and beverages. It is anticipated that the City Council will waive the alcohol prohibition in municipal parks so diners can bring their own alcohol to drink with their dinner.

- Advertisement -

“Picnicking is already allowed in City parks,” King said. “This will be an organized picnic that we hope the community will enjoy. We’ll evaluate this weekend’s participation and consider expanding future outdoor dining events to include other venues and days of the week.”

In May, the City agreed to waive Coronado’s parking code requirements to allow local restaurants to temporarily serve dining patrons outdoors due to limits on dine-in services. With a new prohibition on indoor dining, the City is going business to business to help approve temporary outdoor seating. Restaurants may now offer seating on a sidewalk, within an on-site outdoor space or in a privately-owned parking lot subject to certain conditions and limitations. Applications may be found online.

- Advertisement -

Staff will implement all operating protocol required by the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency including the sanitation of the table and chairs, regulation of social distancing, mandatory face coverings and screening of staff hired to welcome and seat guests and conduct sanitation protocol.

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – July 13, 2020

New COVID-19-related Closures Take Effect on Wednesday, July 15 Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, July 13, that due to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases...
Read more
Business

Five Restaurants Temporarily Close After Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, July 12, five additional (after three last week) Coronado restaurants announced temporary closures due to positive COVID-19 test results from staff. Night...
Read more
Dining

Time of Crisis Calls for Creative Measures as Restaurants Strive to Remain Open

This article was updated on July 14 to reflect an update on Bluewater Boathouse's reopening.  Coronado restaurants have shown resiliency during these past few months...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 10, 2020

https://youtu.be/_8Hd2mm1_osWith a prohibition on indoor dining, the City is offering restaurants options to continue serving patrons. Find out about rules relaxed in May for...
Read more
Business

Multiple Restaurants Temporarily Close as Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

Update (7/9/20):  The Henry and McP's Irish Pub are back open.Three Coronado restaurants have temporarily closed due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19....
Read more
Community News

Dine-In Restaurants, Other Indoor Activities to Close

Beginning at midnight tonight, indoor dining at restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries will close for at least three weeks, after San Diego County remained...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Travel

Armchair Travel is Headed to the Emerald Isle on March 17

The City of Coronado’s Armchair Travel celebrates all things Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, at the John D. Spreckels Center. Whether...
Read more
Community News

Dance Your Way To Health!  

Add some joyful fitness to your day by taking a spot alongside fellow dance enthusiasts for either of the John D. Spreckels Center’s Line...
Read more
Community News

Free History and Health Presentations

The John D. Spreckels Center is hosting two free workshops this month to keep history buffs and muscles and bones happy.Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Doctor...
Read more
Community News

Free Lecture: Scientists & Society at a Crossroads: Seabed Mining in the Deep Sea

On Wednesday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m., the City of Coronado’s John D. Spreckels Center will be streaming a free lecture on, “Scientists &...
Read more
Sports

Tae Kwon Do Offered at the Coronado Community Center

“Charyut!” The Sabum or esteemed coach of the Tae Kwon Do class uses this Korean command meaning “attention” often. Korean martial artists developed Tae...
Read more
Community News

Recreation and Golf Services is Hiring for Summer

The City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is currently accepting applications from qualified individuals interested in working with children. The hired staff will...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I am Conflicted About How and When to Reopen Public Schools

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey TanakaI am conflicted about how and when to reopen public schools. I cannot help but notice that stores like Vons and...
Read more

Il Fornaio Allowed to Take HALF the Bay Path in Front of Their Building?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike BarnesThe other day as I walked towards the Ferry Landing, I noticed that Il Fornaio had been allowed to put small...
Read more

The Devastating Impact COVID-19 Has Had On My Life

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michelle TalleyI'm writing with intentions to share insight into the one of many lives that have been heavily impacted by Covid. I'm...
Read more

Historic City Council Accomplishments Improve Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoAs we work collectively here in Coronado, throughout the region, and at the state level to address...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Military

Firefighters Enter 3rd Day of Battle Against Fire Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

As firefighters enter their third day of continuous firefighting operations, Sailors and Fed Fire are making progress at containing the Bonhomme Richard shipboard fire...
Read more
Business

Five Restaurants Temporarily Close After Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, July 12, five additional (after three last week) Coronado restaurants announced temporary closures due to positive COVID-19 test results from staff. Night...
Read more
Military

Coronado Based Crews Contribute to Firefighting Efforts on USS Bonhomme Richard

This article was updated at 2:30pm July 13 with a statement from the Coast Guard, and again at 8:15pm.Fed Fire continues to lead the...
Read more
Community News

Mobile Black Lives Matter Protest Shares Message in Coronado

A peaceful, mobile Black Lives Matter protest left downtown San Diego yesterday to pass through Coronado, traveling across the bridge and down Third Street...
Read more
Military

USS Bonhomme Richard Evacuated After Shipboard Fire Pier-Side at Naval Base San Diego

Local, base and shipboard fire fighting teams responded to a fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6), a Wasp-class Amphibious Assault Ship, while it was...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.