Monday, June 29, 2020

Free Virtual Osher Lecture from the John D. Spreckels Center through July 5

By City of Coronado
Each week the John D. Spreckels Center is hosting a free virtual Lecture through a continued partnership with UC San Diego’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. This week the topic of learning is Using Minimum Wages to Fight Inequality and Policy presented by David Neumark. This video will be available for online viewing through Sunday, July 5, 2020.

The primary arguments for a higher minimum wage is (1) that it will increase earnings of low-wage workers, and (2) that it will increase incomes – specifically to reduce poverty of low-income families. This lecture discusses the U.S. evidence on the results of wage increase, and briefly touches on an alternative to minimum wage.

For this lecture the presenter is David Neumark who is a Distinguished Professor of Economics and Co-Director of the Center for Population, Inequality, and Policy at UC Irvine. He has previously held positions at the Federal Reserve Board, the University of Pennsylvania, Michigan State University, and the Public Policy Institute of California, and is currently a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and a senior research fellow at the Workers Compensation Research Institute. Neumark’s work examines the numerous areas of labor economics that intersect with important public policy issues.  He received his MA and PhD from Harvard University.

To receive the free link for this presentation and all the free presentations, contact the John D. Spreckels Center at (619) 522-7343.

 

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

