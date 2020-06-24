COVID-19 in San Diego:
At Miracles & More, one of the things we love the most about the cosmetics and beauty industry is the simple truth that beauty has no skin tone. Whatever your skin tone, from fairest fair to deepest ebony, your unique complexion is part of you and just a small part of what makes you beautiful.

The truth is though that while every skin tone is gorgeous, because of the worlds’ rainbow of complexions, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to makeup. And every skin tone deserves equal attention and personalized makeup tips so that it never goes unnoticed and your natural beauty can always shine through.

That’s why we’ve put together makeup tips to play up your natural tone and show the world what makes you… you!

Choosing your perfect foundation

Foundation can be especially tricky when it comes to picking a color that suits your complexion. After all, you’ve probably seen someone apply a shade that was too light and end up looking ghostly or who chose a foundation that left their face orange and their neck pale. It’s possible you’ve even fallen into these traps yourself.

But with these tips, you’ll always pick a winning foundation and ensure your perfect color match.

The first step is to determine your skin tone.

Your basic skin tone will fall into only one of a handful of categories:

  • Fair – porcelain skin
  • Light – pale but darker than your fairest friends
  • Medium – neither super-light nor super-dark
  • Deep – a dark complexion

Once you’ve figured out your basic skin tone category, it’s time to look at your undertones.

For this, the easiest method is to hold a white sheet of paper next to your face as you look in the mirror. If your face now takes on a pink or blue hue, you have cool undertones. Yellow means warm and grey makes you a neutral.

When it’s time to choose your foundation, you should take both your tone and your undertone into consideration. If have a fair tone with a cool undertone, you want to pick a porcelain foundation with a cool pink tone to play up your natural complexion.

If you have a deep complexion with warm undertones, go with a foundation that embraces the beauty of your tone and brings out those gold undertones.

For setting your foundation, we suggest choosing a translucent powder, like the one we’ve created for Miracles & More, in a shade that complements your foundation and once again picks up your unique undertones.

The reason that translucent powder works so well is its ability to provide weightless, invisible coverage without cakiness. The powder also helps to banish oil and shine yet won’t settle into fine lines.

Selecting shades for your cheeks

Whether you have fair, medium, or dark skin, picking the most flattering shades cheek color is also an art form that will keep you looking flawless.

Our rule of thumb for fair or light skin is to stick with colors that look like you’re natural shade when you blush. Our faves are baby pinks or soft peaches. For these we recommend our Miracles & More Nude or High Five.

If you were born with a medium skin tone, count yourself blessed. Your complexion is already warm so just a bit of enhancement is all you need to go from natural beauty to bombshell. From golden bronzes to rosy browns, blusher will add depth and brighten your skin while contouring your cheekbones.

Perfect shades for you include our Unsung, a rosy pink that will give you a natural, vibrant flush, and Drizzle, a pure matte bronze.

Finally, if you have deep, dark, simply gorgeous skin, the key is to not be intimidated by any shade. Your complexion was meant for color so embrace it!

We recommend a highly pigmented shade like our Miracles & More Curvy Curvy – a deep rosy magenta with a silvery shimmer –  that allows you to layer in order to amp up the color and go from day to all night long.

Love your skin

Whatever your skin tone, love it! You’re absolutely beautiful and absolutely miraculous exactly as you are. Simply use makeup to make your complexion pop and look polished.

 

