County Hits Community Outbreaks Trigger as Masks Become Mandatory Across State

By Managing Editor

Two more COVID-19 community outbreaks were identified in the San Diego County region June 17, bringing the region’s seven-day total to eight, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.

The eight outbreaks, which are not linked, surpass the County’s threshold of no more than seven outbreaks over a seven-day period.

Because of that, the County is pausing on the reopening of additional sectors of the economy until it is safe to do it. However, businesses that were scheduled to reopen June 19 can proceed.

Also, the County will be stepping up enforcement on entities that are not following the public health guidance, just like it did with the closure of a restaurant in Pacific Beach.

County health officials are also urging San Diegans to adhere to the local public health guidance, or the County will be forced to take more drastic measures.

“We can’t be doing everything like we did before COVID-19,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We need your help to prevent community outbreaks and to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Community outbreaks is one of 13 triggers the County is closely monitoring to determine whether to stop or dial back the reopening of the local economy.

Currently, there are 15 active community outbreaks in San Diego County. An outbreak in a community setting is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households.

The eight outbreaks occurred at three businesses, three restaurants, a private home, a campground and a social club. The County is contacting anyone at those locations identified as close contacts of positive cases.

The County is urging San Diegans to continue taking precautions to prevent outbreaks and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s how you can help to prevent an outbreak and the spread of COVID-19.

  • Practice good hand hygiene and sanitation
  • Keep six feet apart
  • Wear a face covering
  • Avoid crowded places
  • Stay home if you’re sick

“People are assuming that things are back to normal and that is not the case,” Wooten said. “There should be no friends or family gatherings or dinner or cocktail parties.”

Face Coverings Mandatory Statewide

Face coverings are required in public and within six feet of someone who is not a household member.

Today, the State issued new guidance that now requires all Californians to wear a face covering when in public and close to people outside their household. People must wear face coverings when they are in high-risk situations such as:

  • Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space
  • Getting services at a doctor’s office, hospital, pharmacy, dental office, veterinary clinic or blood bank
  • Waiting for or riding on public transportation or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle
  • Interacting with any member of the public and walking through hallways, stairways or parking facilities

 

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

