The Friends of the Library (FOL) Congratulates 2020 Scholarship Award Winners

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library (FOL) is pleased to announce the award of two scholarships to graduating High School Seniors class of 2020. The two scholarships were awarded to Coronado High School Seniors Shane O’Brien and Anayansi Lopez. Mr. O’Brien will be attending the University of California at Irvine this fall, and plans to major in physics. Ms. Lopez will attend Grossmont College for one year starting this fall, and then transfer to Washington State University to study nursing. Additionally, Ms. Lopez plans to participate in the college ROTC program.

The two FOL scholarships are:

The Wilf & Ruth Seaman Scholarship is in honor of a former Coronado High School Principal, community volunteer and past President of the FOL, and his wife who was a kindergarten and preschool teacher and FOL volunteer.

The Susan Stark Scholarship is in honor of a volunteer at Second Hand Prose bookstore, run by the FOL, who was a Coronado High School Graduate, avid reader and world traveler.

Interested 2021 Graduates should contact Info@CoronadoFOL.org to inquire about scholarship applications which will be available in March 2021.

The Coronado Friends of the Library is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization whose primary mission is to support the Coronado Public Library