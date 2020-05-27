COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Wednesday, May 27, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Military

Future USS Kansas City (LCS 22) Arrives at San Diego Homeport

From Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE Public Affairs

By Managing Editor

USS Kansas City
NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 24, 2020) – The Navy’s newest littoral combat ship, the future USS Kansas City (LCS 22), arrives at its new homeport at Naval Base San Diego. The Navy will commission LCS 22, the second ship in naval history to be named Kansas City, June 20, 2020, via naval message due to public health safety and restrictions of large public events related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO – The next ship to be commissioned and carry the Kansas City name arrived at its homeport in San Diego, May 24.

The future USS Kansas City (LCS 22) arrived for the first time at Naval Base San Diego, where the Navy will commission the Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) June 20.

“I am extremely proud of all the hard work the crew has done to complete the sail around and prepare us to officially join the fleet on commissioning day,” said Cmdr. RJ Zamberlan, Kansas City’s commanding officer. “We are honored and excited to represent the Navy, the nation, and our namesake, as well as fulfill the ship’s motto, ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.’”

Kansas City will be homeported in San Diego with sister ships USS Independence (LCS 2), USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Omaha (LCS 12), USS Manchester (LCS 14), USS Tulsa (LCS 16), USS Charleston (LCS 18), and USS Cincinnati (LCS 20).

“The arrival of the Kansas City here today is exciting and the crew has worked incredibly hard to get to this point,” said Capt. Matthew McGonigle, commodore of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 1. “We look forward to ‘bringing the ship to life’ next month on the day of commissioning.”

Kansas City was built in Mobile, Alabama by Austal USA in conjunction with General Dynamics. Prior to departing Mobile for San Diego, Kansas City’s crew conducted a 21-day restriction in movement (ROM) in accordance with U.S. Navy pre-deployment guidelines.

Due to public health safety and restrictions of large public events related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Navy cancelled the traditional public commissioning ceremony for the future USS Kansas City (LCS 22). The Navy will commission Kansas City via naval message and transition the ship into service as scheduled.

Kansas City is the 21st LCS to be delivered to the Navy, and the 11th of the Independence-variant to join the fleet. LCS 22 is the second ship to be named for Kansas City, the largest city in the state of Missouri. The name Kansas City was assigned to a heavy cruiser during World War II; however, construction was canceled after one month due to the end of the war. The name Kansas City was also assigned to the Wichita-class replenishment oiler AOR-3 in 1967. This ship saw service in the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm and was decommissioned in 1994.

 


Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here.

