Governor Newsom Announces that California is Moving into Stage Two

Today, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is getting ready to move into Stage 2: Lower Risk Workplaces, on the roadmap to recovery from COVID-19 as early as this Friday, May 8. Examples of businesses that could open, if they can meet the modifications and guidelines to be provided by the state this Thursday, include clothing stores, bookstores, sporting goods stores, toy stores, florists and others within that retail sector.

While the state will be moving from Stage 1 to Stage 2, counties can choose to continue more restrictive measures in place based on their local conditions, and the state expects some counties to keep their more robust stay at home orders in place beyond May 8.

California Resilience Roadmap Stages from the California Governor and covid19.ca.gov:

Following the Governor’s announcement, California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) issued this statement:

“This is encouraging news for California and is a testament to Governor Newsom’s leadership, our essential workers, and every Californian who followed public health guidelines during this time. Moving to stage two signals another step in the gradual reopening of California. Under State guidance and with ratification by county leaders, retail stores will be able to open with modifications as well as the associated manufacturing and supply chains. This means more small businesses will get to open and more Californians will be able to get back to work.

“While this is a step forward on the roadmap to recovery, we must stay vigilant and not rest on our laurels. We have made tremendous progress so far. Let’s not let that progress go to waste and let’s keep moving forward.”

Additional details, criteria and guidelines are expected to be made available this Thursday, May 7.