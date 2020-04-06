COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Monday, April 6, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity News

County COVID-19 Deaths Reach 19; San Diegans Encouraged to Stay Mentally Healthy

By Managing Editor

A new COVID-19 death was reported in San Diego, bringing the region’s total to 19, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Sunday. The latest death was a woman in her late 90s.

- Advertisement -

County health officials continue to strongly encourage San Diegans to stay at home and cover their nose and mouth when out in public conducting essential activities.

“Thank you to everyone doing their part to help flatten the curve,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Your efforts are helping save lives. Please continue to practice social distancing, avoid groups and gatherings of any size, wash your hands often and stay at home unless you are an essential worker.”

Coping and Mental Health

Outbreaks of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, can be a stressful time for individuals and communities. It is not uncommon to feel anxious or worried while listening, reading or watching the news.

Luke Bergmann, director of County Behavioral Health Services, said it’s important to monitor your own physical and mental health, as well as safely stay connected to your community. Know the signs of stress and when and how to seek help for yourself, as well as loved ones.

-Quality News Matters-

“In the face of social distancing, remember that we all need one another – maybe more than ever – to get through difficult times like these. Staying emotionally connected as a community even if we temporarily become more physically isolated is critical to all our mental health,” said Bergmann. “Reach out through technology or phone. Check on one another.”

Behavioral Health Service is offering resources and self-care tools to help manage our mental health and wellbeing. Find tips to maintain mental health and wellness, resources for taking care of your family during coronavirus and other emerging infectious disease outbreaks and additional information on coronavirus-sd.com.

If you need support or are actively seeking services, please call the Access and Crisis Line at 1-888-724-7240, and an experienced counselor will provide you with a referral to meet your needs and help determine eligibility.

Take The Online Pledge

On Saturday, the County launched a new campaign encouraging San Diegans to take an online pledge and commit to helping stop the spread of COVID-19. The Stay Home, Save Lives pledge asks San Diegans to stay home, use a face covering and physically distance when leaving the house for essential reasons, and pledge to help stop the spread of the virus.

Those signing up for the pledge are encouraged to download one of the campaign’s graphics and share it on their social media accounts with the hashtag #stayhomesd.

COVID-19 Cases Jump to 1,326

On April 5, a total of 1,326 COVID-19 cases have been reported in San Diego County, including 117 new cases in the last day.

Of San Diego County’s cases, 53.5% (710) were men and 45.9% (609) were women. The gender of seven people is unknown. Of the known cases, 249 (18.8%) have required hospitalization and 94 (7.1%) of the total number of cases had to be placed in intensive care. With the 19th death, 1.4% of the known cases have died.

County officials also talked about other measures and resources to deal with COVID-19.

To date:

  • A total of 17,663 San Diegans have been tested, including 807 tests reported April 4.
  • The County has distributed more than 1.5 million personal protective equipment items to local health care providers, including more than 663,000 N-95 respirators, more than 271,000 surgical face masks and nearly 616,000 gloves.
  • A total of 2,026 hotel rooms have been secured to isolate people who have potential COVID-19 symptoms and people who have health vulnerabilities and have no place to live. Of 1,585 rooms for County Public Health Services use, 153 are occupied by 159 guests. Of the 441 rooms assigned to the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, 179 are being occupied by 302 people who are at higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19.

The County’s COVID-19 webpage contains a graph showing new positive cases and total cases reported by date. For more information, visit www.coronavirus-sd.com.

Source: County of San Diego

 

 

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CoroMasks: Facial Covering Masks for Coronado Project Update

What began on April 3 with the help of some wonderful friends here in Coronado, we launched an effort to provide "CoroMasks" free of...
Read more
Community News

One More COVID-19 Death Reported; Facial Coverings Should Be Worn in Public

An additional COVID-19 death was reported in San Diego, bringing the region’s total to 17, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced on...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital is Here for the Community During COVID-19 Crisis

We are blessed to have our own Sharp Hospital here in Coronado. Health care professionals are on the front line of this COVID-19 crisis...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Beaches are Officially Closed Due to Coronavirus

Starting at midnight tonight, Coronado beaches will be closed to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. Coronado was the last remaining city in...
Read more
Community News

California Hospitals Face Surge With Proven Fixes And Some Hail Marys

California’s hospitals thought they were ready for the next big disaster.They’ve retrofitted their buildings to withstand a major earthquake and  whisked patients out of danger during...
Read more
Community News

New Guidelines on Facial Coverings and Face Masks

As the coronavirus and COVID-19 situation escalates, there is an information overload of news and new regulations. Below we break down new guidelines on...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Coronado Working to Resolve Live Cable TV Streaming Issues

The City is aware that residents attempting to view Tuesday’s special City Council meeting had some connectivity problems.The live video online displayed an error...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – April 1, 2020

City staff has begun posting signs to let the public know about the City Council's decision to close the City's beach, including Dog Beach,...
Read more
Education

CUSD Prepares To Welcome Students Back To School For Distance Learning April 6

On March 13, 2020 Coronado Unified School District, along with most other districts in the county, notified families that all district schools would be...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more
Community News

County COVID-19 Deaths Reach 9; Cases Reach 734

Two additional San Diegans have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the region’s total to nine, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 31, 2020

At a special meeting Tuesday, March 31, the City Council ordered the closure of its beach, including Dog Beach, on weekends and street parking...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Letters to the Editor
Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

CoroMasks: Facial Covering Masks for Coronado Project Update

What began on April 3 with the help of some wonderful friends here in Coronado, we launched an effort to provide "CoroMasks" free of...
Read more
People

Quarantined in Coronado: No Down Time for FOL President Marsi Steirer

April is typically one of the busiest months for Friends of the Library President Marsi Steirer, when she is knee deep in books, logistics...
Read more
People

Joaquin Evans Shares His Love of Singing (video)

34-year-old Joaquin Evans was a crowd favorite at Coronado's Talent this year with his beautiful vocal interpretation of Kiss from a Rose by Seal....
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital is Here for the Community During COVID-19 Crisis

We are blessed to have our own Sharp Hospital here in Coronado. Health care professionals are on the front line of this COVID-19 crisis...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Beaches are Officially Closed Due to Coronavirus

Starting at midnight tonight, Coronado beaches will be closed to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. Coronado was the last remaining city in...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.