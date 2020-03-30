COVID-19 in San Diego:
Monday, March 30, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Business

Survey for Small Business Owners from Coronado MainStreet

By Managing Editor

Main Street America is asking small business owners to participate in a survey about the challenges they’re facing as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. If you are a small business owner, please click here to take the survey by 5:00pm on Friday, April 3. It should take about five minutes to complete. The data will help Main Street America become stronger advocates to Congress, state legislators, and local elected officials in explaining the kind of resources needed by Main Street businesses to weather the storm.

Coronado MainStreet

