Sailor Tests Positive for Coronavirus at Naval Base Coronado

The Sailor reported COVID-19 like symptoms to his supervisor on March 17th. The service member is currently restricted to their residence, receiving supportive and medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local guidelines.

​Personnel that the individual immediately identified having close contact with have been notified and are in self-quarantine at their residence.

Military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed. Depending on the results of that investigation, additional precautionary measures may be taken.

Naval Base Coronado is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with state and federal authorities, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local population.

