Artist Spotlight: Richard Lederer

By
Brad Willis
-

Richard Lederer is a columnist, linguist, wordsmith, author and captivating lecturer who has written fifty books celebrating the English language with its eccentricities, origins, glories and oddities.

Richard was the featured speaker at the kick off for the 2020 Coronado Community Read of “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean.

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis has this Artist Spotlight on Richard’s love for the language:

Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who works with the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission as a visual storyteller. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

