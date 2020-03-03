Artist Spotlight: Richard Lederer

Richard Lederer is a columnist, linguist, wordsmith, author and captivating lecturer who has written fifty books celebrating the English language with its eccentricities, origins, glories and oddities.

Richard was the featured speaker at the kick off for the 2020 Coronado Community Read of “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean.

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis has this Artist Spotlight on Richard’s love for the language:

Related: Coronado Community Read