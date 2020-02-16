Coronado Community Read Kickoff at the Library! – February 21

The Coronado Community Read starts on Friday, February 21! Join us on Friday at 6:30 pm at the Coronado Public Library, for wine and cheese as we kick off the Community Read with the award-winning language columnist, Richard Lederer, from the San Diego Union-Tribune. The evening will feature Dr. Lederer’s witty hymn of praise to libraries and literacy and heartwarming stories about how books and libraries change lives and enhance our existence. The is ticketed event is free and open to the public.

Richard Lederer’s American history quizzes appear daily and his “Lederer on Language” column each Saturday in the U-T. Dr. Lederer is the author of 50 books about language, history, and humor, including his best-selling Anguished English series and his current books, Amazing Words, Lederer on Language, and Monsters Unchained! He is also a founding co-host of “A Way With Words” on KPBS Public Radio. Dr. Lederer has been named International Punster of the Year and Toastmasters International’s Golden Gavel winner.

Pick up your free tickets at the Library Circulation Desk.