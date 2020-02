Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

The Coronado Shores Co. has the position of receptionist available for a very busy property management/real estate office. The business continues to grow and there is an immediate need for this position.

Spanish speaking is a plus. Hourly rate, full time, M-F 9-5pm.

To learn more or to apply, please contact Myssie McCann.



We built them. We sell them. We lease them.