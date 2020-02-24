CHS Sailing: Silver Team Sails to First Place in San Francisco

The CHS Sailing Team traveled from Coronado Island to Treasure Island to compete in the 2020 Golden Bear sailing regatta. Coronado’s Silver Team claimed first place out of 30 teams in their division. Coach Bryan Lake shared, “The Islanders sailed their way into first place in the very last race of the regatta for the overall win – in windy San Francisco. I feel like the hard work we have been putting in at practice this year is starting to really pay off. I’m very proud of our team for staying motivated and focused to come out with a win. It’s real hard to actually pull off a win at a regatta.”

Coronado’s Gold Team turned in a solid showing and placed 19th out of 27 teams. The two-day regatta took place in the San Francisco Bay with a beautiful view of the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge.

Good luck March 7-8 at the 2020 Gaucho Regatta in Santa Barbara!