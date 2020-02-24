CHS Sailing: Silver Team Sails to First Place in San Francisco

By
Coronado Times
-
Sailing race in action with a view of the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge.

The CHS Sailing Team traveled from Coronado Island to Treasure Island to compete in the 2020 Golden Bear sailing regatta.  Coronado’s Silver Team claimed first place out of 30 teams in their division.  Coach Bryan Lake shared, “The Islanders sailed their way into first place in the very last race of the regatta for the overall win – in windy San Francisco.  I feel like the hard work we have been putting in at practice this year is starting to really pay off. I’m very proud of our team for staying motivated and focused to come out with a win. It’s real hard to actually pull off a win at a regatta.”

Coronado’s Gold Team turned in a solid showing and placed 19th out of 27 teams.  The two-day regatta took place in the San Francisco Bay with a beautiful view of the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge.

Champions! Silver division members from left to right: Jay Sullivan, Celine Song, Lina Carper, Mercy Tangredi and Stella Taherian.
CHS sailing team with the San Francisco – Oakland Bridge in the background. Left to right: Celine Song, Mercy Tangredi, Trey Summers, Jay Sullivan, Lina Carper, Jett Jennings, Coach Bryan Lake, River Paquin, Sam Jennings, Luke Johnson, Sophia Shaeffer and Stella Taherian.

TOP 5 TEAMS (SILVER DIVISION): 

The top 5 teams in the Silver division.  View all scores.

TOP 5 TEAMS (GOLD DIVISION): 

The top 5 teams in the Gold division. Coronado’s Gold team finished 19th.  View all scores.

Coronado team members and supportive parents watch the races from Treasure Island.
River Paquin and Sam Jennings show off their Islander pride.
Sailors are responsible for rigging and derigging their CFJ boats (Club Flying Junior).
Two CHS sailors enjoying conversation with a view of the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge.
Off the water, team members enjoyed playing foosball after dinner.

Good luck March 7-8 at the 2020 Gaucho Regatta in Santa Barbara!

 

 

-----
Breaking Coronado News >> SUBSCRIBE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR