Coronado Speed Spinners to Host Jump Rope Competition

The Second Annual Southern California Open Jump Rope Competition hosted by the Coronado Speed Spinners takes place on Saturday, February 29th at the Coronado Recreation Center Gymnasium from 10:00am – 5:00pm. The event is free and open to the public.

Sixty-four athletes from nine teams will be competing from New Mexico, San Jose, Los Angeles, and San Diego. San Diego State’s jump rope team will also be competing. Annie Judis, age 76, holds the Guinness Book of World Record for the oldest competitive rope skipper. She will break her own record when she competes on February 29th.

The Coronado Speed Spinners is a competition and performance rope team based in San Diego. The team has been featured in the Fox show Glee twice and McDonald’s, Hillshire Farms, Lance Cracker, Shoe Carnival, and Sports Authority commercials. They were also invited to appear on the TV show The Doctors and American Idol. The Speed Spinners maintain a lineup of some of the best jump rope athletes in the nation, with several regional, national, and world titles.

The team has been in Coronado since 1991. Amy Steward started the team at old Central Elementary School and coached the team for 15 years with Joan Gillem. The team was the San Diego Jump Rope for Heart Demonstration Team for 15 years.

Coach Melinda McCoy Everett began jumping on the team at age 11 and never stopped. A National Jump Rope Champion, Melinda has coached the team for over 20 years. She coaches students at Strand Elementary School and at the Coronado Recreation Department along with 50 classes across San Diego County.

The competition will feature both single rope and Double Dutch speed and free-style events.

For more information about the Coronado Speed Spinners, contact Melinda at melindae123@yahoo.com or visit her website USAJumpStars.com.