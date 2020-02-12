Free Lecture: The Architecture of the Silk Road

On Saturday, February 22, at 9:30 a.m., the City of Coronado’s John D. Spreckels Center will be streaming a free lecture on, “The Architecture of the Silk Road: Silk Road vs. Silk Roads” in partnership with UC San Diego’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. The Silk Road has long excited imaginations about exotic lands, adventurous travel, luxury goods, tantalizing cuisines, and mystic religions. This the first part of a series of lectures that consists of six fascinating lectures focused on sections of the Silk Road as it traverses from East to West. Topics explored include indigenous architecture, religion, and political systems; contact among various cultures along the Silk Road; cultural and intellectual exchanges as a result of trade; accommodations to foreigners and foreign ideas along the trade route; and architectural hybrids developed through trade.

This lecture answers historical and geographical questions such as: What and where was the Silk Road? How did its routes, peoples, and purposes change over time? What were the main cities, goods traded, and influences shared?

This informative lecture will feature Diane Kane, an architectural historian, who is a retired Senior Planner for the City of San Diego. Previously, she was the Heritage Resources Coordinator for Caltrans in Los Angeles. She is a six-term Trustee of the California Preservation Foundation and chairs the Preservation Committee of the La Jolla Historical Society. A frequent lecturer at Osher, she has taught architectural history and planning at several southland universities. She received her PhD in architectural history from UC Santa Barbara.

To sign up or receive additional information, stop by the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street, call (619) 522-7343, or visit online at www.coronado.ca.us/register.