Coronado High School Student Breaks Three Swim Records, Receives San Diego-Imperial Swimmer of the Quarter Award

After an exciting start to the new year, Coronado Swim Association (CSA), a locally-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit competitive swim team, announced that 14-year-old Sam Quarles broke three different San Diego-Imperial Swimming Records this past month and received the prestigious San Diego-Imperial Swimming Male Age Group Swimmer of the Quarter award from the local USA Swimming committee.

An honor roll student and a member of the Junior Optimist Club at Coronado High School, Quarles, who also volunteers with the Challenged Athletes Foundation, recently joined the community this past spring after his family was restationed to Coronado from Virginia. Quickly settling into his new home pool at the beautiful Coronado Community Center, Quarles has become a valued CSA member and role model to his fellow teammates.

Quarles’ recent San Diego-Imperial Swimming records include:

50 Freestyle 13-14 Boys: 21.58 seconds

50 Breaststroke 13-14 Boys: 28.56 seconds

100 Freestyle 13-14 Boys: 47.21 seconds

“Sam is a great example of what can happen when dedication, hard work, talent, and intent come together,” said Troy Nissen, CSA coach, and mentor. “A very accomplished swimmer in Virginia, Sam has brought his goal-oriented focus to California and has shown that he is a force of speed regardless of the racing pool’s location. He has earned every accomplishment so far along the way and has much more success ahead of him. The Coronado Swim Association is honored to help guide Sam to his dreams.”

Helping to foster well-rounded excellence, CSA believes in providing a technique-focused swimming environment that encourages its athletes to reach their full potential, both in and out of the pool. For more information about the Coronado Swim Association, or how to get involved, please visit http://www.swimcoronado.org.

About Coronado Swim Association:

Coronado Swim Association (CSA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit competitive swim team and a proud member of the USA Swimming organization. Since 1963, CSA’s professional coaching staff has offered unmatched technical instruction and year-round training for all ages, from beginner to elite level swimmers. Catering to Coronado and its surrounding neighborhoods, CSA prides itself on providing an atmosphere that inspires character, excellence, and confidence.