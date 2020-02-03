Soccer: Girls Shut Out High Tech High 3-0

By
Joseph Williamson
-

January 28: The Islander Girls Varsity Soccer team ties in a scoreless game against Mira Mesa 0-0

January 30: Islander Girls Varsity Soccer holds High Tech High scoreless and wins 3–0

Current Overall Record: 11 – 5 – 1

The Islander’s next home game is Tuesday, February 4th @  5:15 pm.

Congratulations to sophomore Riley McGrath on her selection from the San Diego Union-Tribune as a star of the week on January 21.

Coach Mike Costaglio giving direction to Senior Becca Mckenna
Rose Cuthbert

 

