Soccer: Girls Shut Out High Tech High 3-0

January 28: The Islander Girls Varsity Soccer team ties in a scoreless game against Mira Mesa 0-0
January 30: Islander Girls Varsity Soccer holds High Tech High scoreless and wins 3–0
Current Overall Record: 11 – 5 – 1
The Islander’s next home game is Tuesday, February 4th @ 5:15 pm.
Congratulations to sophomore Riley McGrath on her selection from the San Diego Union-Tribune as a star of the week on January 21.
