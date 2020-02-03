Soccer: Girls Shut Out High Tech High 3-0

Joseph and his family moved from Chula Vista to Coronado during elementary school. He immediately acclimatized by picking up surfing on his first day on the "island". When not covering CHS Sports, he enjoys surfing, skateboarding and making skate videos with his friends. Joseph is a Digital Art Student in CoSA and loves to travel. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com