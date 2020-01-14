Bluewater Boathouse to Donate to World Wildlife Australia Fund

For every Aussie-inspired Bluewater Burger sold through February, restaurants will contribute to WWF’s Australian Wildlife Fund.

Bluewater Boathouse is working to save Australia’s wildlife threatened by the devastating wildfires – and is asking its loyal customers to help.

For every Aussie-inspired Bluewater Burger sold at any Bluewater Grill, Bluewater Avalon or Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill in Coronado through February 29, 2020, the company will donate $1 to the World Wildlife Fund Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund.

The effort is being organized in honor of Bluewater co-owner, co-founder Rick Staunton, a native of Sidney. Staunton opened the first Bluewater Grill with Jimmy (Jim-U) Ulcickas in Newport Beach in 1996, and the two have since built the company into one of the largest independent family of sustainable seafood restaurants in the West with 10 locations in California and Arizona.

A Bluewater menu staple since the beginning, the Aussie-inspired Bluewater Burger features a half-pound burger topped with crispy onions, wild arugula, heirloom tomato, a beet slice and fried egg.

