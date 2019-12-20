New York Times Best-selling Author to Visit the Library

Brad Taylor, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.), will be speaking about his latest book, Hunter Killer at the Coronado Public Library on Wednesday, January 8 at 7 p.m. in the Winn Room. In this new blistering, action-packed thriller, Pike Logan tracks highly-trained Russian assassins to Brazil.

Brad Taylor is a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Army Infantry and Special Forces, including eight years with the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment – Delta, popularly known as Delta Force. Taylor retired in 2010 after serving more than two decades and participating in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, as well as classified operations around the globe. His final military post was as Assistant Professor of Military Science at The Citadel. Brad has written thirteen New York Times bestsellers.

This event is free and open to the public. Guaranteed seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick’s for the event. Call the bookstore at 858-454-0347 to purchase your copy.