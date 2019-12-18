Come Shred with Santa on Christmas Eve (URT Toy Drive)



Join us for the 9th Annual Santa Surf Off Toy Drive as we turn the ocean red and white with Santa Claus outfits and beards. The holiday surf sesh will be taking place at Shipwrecks Beach in Coronado, CA on Christmas Eve 12/24 at 9:30 -11:00 AM. It'll become one of your favorite Christmas traditions. This year we are asking people, if they would like, to bring in an unwrapped toy that will be donated that day. With this much community gathering we should do something good for those who are less fortunate.

Directions: Drive over the Bridge to Coronado. Go to the Coronado Shores condominium complex. Park in the public parking lot between the Coronado Shores at Avenida De Las Arenas. Walk up the ramp. You can’t miss us.

Show up and get your official Salty Claus Beanie for free and bring your own holiday themed garb and join the community as we hit the surf! We will have holiday cheer waiting for you on the beach. FREE COFFEE will be provided by local Coronado roasters Jetty Bay Coffee. Free Donuts will be provided by Claytons Diner!

We will have photographers in the water so come and show us your good side.

Video from Previous Year: