Ledyard Billing Hakes IV (1950-2026)

Submitted by the family

Ledyard Billing Hakes IV passed away peacefully at his home on July 28, 2026 after courageously battling health issues over many years.

Ledge, or LB as he was known, was third generation, born and raised in Coronado. Second son to Elizabeth and Ledyard Billings Hakes Jr. (Bill) on May 5, 1950. He attended public schools in Coronado and graduated from Coronado High School 1968. Ledge had many athletic accomplishments as an Islander including JV and varsity football, varsity track, and JV and varsity wrestling where he competed in CIF finals. He won Most Athletic Student his senior year.

After graduation, Ledge volunteered to join the Navy. He served on the USS Iwo Jima off the coast of Vietnam from 1970 -1972. After returning home, he married Carol Corlett (CHS ‘68) in 1972. They moved to Atlanta, Georgia where Ledge built and owned a successful landscaping business. During their time there, they had three children: Ledge, Courtney, and Logan. As a family, they returned to Coronado in 1989 bringing back a fourth generation of CHS graduates. Ledge and Carol ended their marriage in the 90s but continued a lifelong friendship. Ledge was remarried to Mary McArthur Hakes in 1997. They had one daughter together, Erin.

Ledge loved and served Coronado in many ways throughout the years. In 1995, he organized what would be known as CHS “Pride Project.” This event brought together local CHS parents and students who helped repaint parts of the high school for future generations. He was a long-time member of the Coronado Optimist Club. One of his favorite events was to help lead the Coronado Optimist Sports Fiesta. This event supported youth sports in Coronado. He was elected to the Coronado Unified School Board from 2011 – 2015. He took great pride in being able to give back to the school system that educated him and his family. He was also able to give his youngest child her CHS diploma during the 2015 graduation ceremony. He loved 4th of July celebrations, attending his CHS reunions with his close friends, and his weekly golf games at the Coronado Golf Course.

He was dedicated to his family and friends. Ledge loved a good debate. He was always there to lend a helping hand and no task was too great. After the death of his mother in 2008, his father Bill moved in with Ledge and family. He was a skilled poker player and loved going to local poker rooms with his dad. Ledge’s family owns and operates the Coronado Inn & Coronado Island Inn, in addition to many rental properties around town. Ledge took great pride in these properties and worked alongside his family in the management and maintenance of the businesses.

Ledge loved being active. He was often seen riding his bike around the island, gardening at one of the properties, and doing yoga at the Coronado Yoga & Wellness Center. He earned a brown belt in Tai Chi. He also loved to travel. Mary and he fulfilled his bucket list dream of walking the Camino de Santiago in Spain and Portugal in 2017. They took many trips to visit family around the United States. In 2018, Mary and he bought a house in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego. Ledge and Mary spent the next two years completely renovating the house to make it a lifelong home for him, Mary and his family. They had many birthday celebrations, family reunions, and simple gatherings with friends in this special place.

Ledge is survived by Mary and Carol, as well as four children: Ledyard (Myisha) Hakes, Courtney Hakes, Logan (Holly) Hakes and Erin Hakes (Cameron Porter). He is also survived by his six wonderful grandchildren: Ava, Zoey, Spencer, Zander, Hunter and Harper. He is also survived by his four siblings; Steve, Gayle, Lynn and Robert.

Ledge leaves a legacy of kindness and loyalty. “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown.” You will be missed by all.

A mass will be held at Coronado Sacred Heart church on Friday October 23, 2026 at 11 a.m. and a celebration of his life will follow at the Coronado Golf Course at 12:30 p.m. Come share a story and raise a glass to Ledge.

Submitted by the family





