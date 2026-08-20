News briefs: CFD presents check to Burn Institute, CHS ’77 looking for classmates, regatta this weekend

Coronado Fire Department raises almost $15,000 for Burn Institute at annual spaghetti dinner

Thanks to community support of the July 26 Spaghetti Dinner, the Coronado Fire Department was able to donate almost $15,000 to the Burn Institute during a check presentation on Monday, August 17.

“The Burn Institute is so grateful for the Coronado fire department and Chief Jayson Summers for their tremendous partnership and support of our burn prevention and burn survivor programs and services,” shared Peter Callstrom, Executive Director of the Burn Institute. “The proceeds from the annual spaghetti dinner enable us to fulfill our mission since 1972.”

CHS class of 1977 looking for classmates ahead of 50th reunion

“Oh, thank heaven for ’77!” If you’re a member of the Coronado High School class of 1977, your reunion committee would love to hear from you as they prepare for the 50th reunion next year. From multiple events planned for the CHS graduation weekend (May 28-30, 2027) to walking in the Fourth of July parade, “Let’s find the Class of ’77 and keep the memories—and friendships— alive,” said Jamie Gallant Jamison.

The class contact list is being updated with a goal to reconnect with as many classmates as possible. Please email [email protected] with your contact information to be included in correspondance regarding the 50th reunion; and forward to fellow classmates you’re still in touch with.

Sharp HospiceCare Regatta Aug. 22

More than 1,500 guests are expected to gather on San Diego Bay this weekend for the 23rd Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Dinner and Regatta, making it one of the largest events in the fundraiser’s history. The two-day celebration begins Friday evening with a benefit dinner on the flight deck of the USS Midway and continues Saturday with the regatta on San Diego Bay.

Hosted by Sharp HospiceCare, Coronado Yacht Club, and Cortez Racing Association, the annual event combines yacht racing with philanthropy to help ensure hospice patients and their families receive comfort, dignity and support when they need it most. The event benefits Sharp HospiceCare and helps sustain its four residential hospice homes throughout San Diego County.





