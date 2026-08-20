Thursday, August 20, 2026
Community News

News briefs: CFD presents check to Burn Institute, CHS ’77 looking for classmates, regatta this weekend

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Coronado Fire Department raises almost $15,000 for Burn Institute at annual spaghetti dinner

Aug. 17, 2026. Coronaod Fire Department presents check to the Burn Institute. Courtesy photo

Thanks to community support of the July 26 Spaghetti Dinner, the Coronado Fire Department was able to donate almost $15,000 to the Burn Institute during a check presentation on Monday, August 17.

July 26, 2026 Spaghetti Dinner. Courtesy photo

“The Burn Institute is so grateful for the Coronado fire department and Chief Jayson Summers for their tremendous partnership and support of our burn prevention and burn survivor programs and services,” shared Peter Callstrom, Executive Director of the Burn Institute. “The proceeds from the annual spaghetti dinner enable us to fulfill our mission since 1972.”

CHS class of 1977 looking for classmates ahead of 50th reunion

“Oh, thank heaven for ’77!” If you’re a member of the Coronado High School class of 1977, your reunion committee would love to hear from you as they prepare for the 50th reunion next year. From multiple events planned for the CHS graduation weekend (May 28-30, 2027) to walking in the Fourth of July parade, “Let’s find the Class of ’77 and keep the memories—and friendships— alive,” said Jamie Gallant Jamison.

The class contact list is being updated with a goal to reconnect with as many classmates as possible. Please email [email protected] with your contact information to be included in correspondance regarding the 50th reunion; and forward to fellow classmates you’re still in touch with.

Sharp HospiceCare Regatta Aug. 22

Photo by Cynthia Sinclair

More than 1,500 guests are expected to gather on San Diego Bay this weekend for the 23rd Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Dinner and Regatta, making it one of the largest events in the fundraiser’s history. The two-day celebration begins Friday evening with a benefit dinner on the flight deck of the USS Midway and continues Saturday with the regatta on San Diego Bay.

Hosted by Sharp HospiceCare, Coronado Yacht Club, and Cortez Racing Association, the annual event combines yacht racing with philanthropy to help ensure hospice patients and their families receive comfort, dignity and support when they need it most. The event benefits Sharp HospiceCare and helps sustain its four residential hospice homes throughout San Diego County.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Inside Senior Fit, where everyone works at their own rate

Community News

Phone Filmmaking Class

Community News

75 Gratitude Boxes are packed and ready for the troops. Now they need a destination and a way to get there

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Aug. 6-12, 2026

Community News

Beginner machine piecing and quilting class offered at Spreckels Center this fall

Community News

Friends of the Library host second annual Family Picnic on Aug. 15

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Rebecca King announces candidacy for Coronado City Council

Sports

Crown Cup Doubles Tennis Tournament returns to Coronado in September

Community News

Friends of the Library host second annual Family Picnic on Aug. 15

Sports

Coronado father and son earn return trip to the U.S. National Lawn Bowling Championships

Education

Coronado schools add new administrators at high school, middle school, and Village Elementary

Dining

CJWC announces Promises2Kids as a 2026 A Taste of Coronado beneficiary

More Local News

City Manager says Coronado has had a “difficult past” with Coronado Flower Lady

Business

Kaye Schneider announces candidacy for 2026 CUSD school board

Letters to the Editor

Inside Senior Fit, where everyone works at their own rate

Community News

He fought for the cell phone ban at CMS. What’s next for Mal Sandie?

Education

PAWS of Coronado welcomes Jennifer Hubbard as a full-time Registered Veterinary Technician

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Parker Pump Station complete ahead of expected severe El Niño winter