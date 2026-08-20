Kaye Schneider announces candidacy for 2026 CUSD school board

Submitted by Kaye Schneider

To my neighbors and friends,

I am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Coronado School Board, a decision rooted in a lifelong commitment to education and a deep love for our community.

I was raised in a family that believed strongly in the value of education. My father was the first in his family to graduate from college, beginning a three-generation legacy of educators. In our family, education has always been more than a career — it has been a way to learn, connect with one another, and better understand the world around us.

Before moving to California, I spent more than a decade as a middle school teacher in Arizona. After my family moved to Coronado in 1992, I continued supporting education by volunteering in our schools. This included room mom, serving as a president of the CMS PTO, and assisting in the classroom. These experiences gave me a firsthand insight into the importance of strong schools, dedicated faculty, engaged families, and supportive communities.

My love of learning led me to pursue graduate education after my children were grown. My work focused on the health of family systems and the impact on children’s ability to learn. I believe the most effective schools are those in which the whole child is addressed. Academic excellence aligned with character and life skills, leads to success in the classroom and in life. Strong school communities are built through collaboration, communication, and a shared belief that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, feel valued, and reach their full potential.

I am running to return to serving our community. I will bring experience, fresh perspective, and passion for education to the School Board. Learning has been a defining part of my life. I would be honored to listen to our students, families, educators, and community members and work together toward thoughtful, responsible decisions that keep students at the center. It would be a privilege to support the CUSD schools through serving as a trustee.

I respectfully ask for your support and your vote.

Sincerely,

Kaye Schneider

Candidate for School Board





