Saturday, April 11, 2026
Community News

Shop for formal dresses and more at the Second Best Shop

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary volunteer Sheri Morgan displays some of the current formal attire items for sale at the Second Best Shop at 1513 Third Street, next to the Sharp Coronado Hospital Emergency Room. All sale proceeds benefit the hospital Auxiliary’s projects such as nursing scholarships. Courtesy photo

Looking for a great deal on formal attire this spring? Stop by the Second Best Shop, tucked beside the Emergency Room at Sharp Coronado Hospital (1513 Third Street). The shop is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Right now, you’ll find a strong selection of clothing and accessories suitable for Coronado weddings, galas, and prom. Year-round, the shop carries a wide variety of items, including women’s activewear, designer handbags, shoes, and jewelry. Shoppers can also browse children’s clothing, games, and toys.

The Second Best Shop is operated by the hospital’s all-volunteer Auxiliary. Proceeds from every purchase directly support the Auxiliary’s charitable efforts, which currently include funding nursing scholarships.

Have items to donate? The shop welcomes gently used clothing and accessories for women, men, and children—particularly designer pieces—as well as small household items in good working condition and seasonal décor. Spring cleaning is the perfect opportunity to give items a second life while supporting the hospital’s programs.

Donations can be dropped off during shop hours, or placed in the bin located just outside the entrance. Due to limited space, the shop cannot accept furniture, rugs, bicycles, books, bedding, or electronics. Please ensure all donated clothing is clean and free of stains or tears (no undergarments, please).

Since 1958, the dedicated volunteers of the nonprofit Coronado Hospital Auxiliary have been supporting the local hospital with service and fundraising. For more information or to become a volunteer, contact [email protected] or call 619-522-3675.

Second Best Shop
1513 Third Street
Open Monday through Friday
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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