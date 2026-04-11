Shop for formal dresses and more at the Second Best Shop

Looking for a great deal on formal attire this spring? Stop by the Second Best Shop, tucked beside the Emergency Room at Sharp Coronado Hospital (1513 Third Street). The shop is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Right now, you’ll find a strong selection of clothing and accessories suitable for Coronado weddings, galas, and prom. Year-round, the shop carries a wide variety of items, including women’s activewear, designer handbags, shoes, and jewelry. Shoppers can also browse children’s clothing, games, and toys.

The Second Best Shop is operated by the hospital’s all-volunteer Auxiliary. Proceeds from every purchase directly support the Auxiliary’s charitable efforts, which currently include funding nursing scholarships.

Have items to donate? The shop welcomes gently used clothing and accessories for women, men, and children—particularly designer pieces—as well as small household items in good working condition and seasonal décor. Spring cleaning is the perfect opportunity to give items a second life while supporting the hospital’s programs.

Donations can be dropped off during shop hours, or placed in the bin located just outside the entrance. Due to limited space, the shop cannot accept furniture, rugs, bicycles, books, bedding, or electronics. Please ensure all donated clothing is clean and free of stains or tears (no undergarments, please).

Since 1958, the dedicated volunteers of the nonprofit Coronado Hospital Auxiliary have been supporting the local hospital with service and fundraising. For more information or to become a volunteer, contact [email protected] or call 619-522-3675.

Second Best Shop

1513 Third Street

Open Monday through Friday

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.





