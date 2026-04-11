Saturday, April 11, 2026
Community News

Coronado’s 2026 Home Front Judging winners & walking tour

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Photo of custom watercolor from local artist Tina Christiansen featuring grand prize winner home at 526 Glorietta Boulevard. Courtesy photo

Every spring, Coronado’s front yards become a quiet competition of color, texture, and care. The Coronado Floral Association is proud to announce this year’s Home Front Judging winners — and to invite the community to celebrate them in person. A free self-guided walking or biking tour through the island’s award-winning gardens is part of the 104th Coronado Flower Show weekend (April 18-19).

526 Glorietta Boulevard, best in village home front 2026. Courtesy photo

This Year’s Winners

2026 Best in the Village

Best in Village: 526 Glorietta Blvd · Kearney
1st Runner-Up: 311 9th Street · Anderson
2nd Runner-Up: 416 10th Street · Perwich

416 10th Street, 2nd runner up 2026 home front judging. Courtesy photo

2026 Top Ten Home Fronts in the Village

340 H Avenue
370 C Avenue
382 Glorietta Boulevard
445 Pomona Avenue
605 1st Street
870 D Avenue
874 A Avenue
836 I Avenue
1030 G Avenue
1244 Alameda Boulevard

2026 Best in the Cays

Best in the Cays: 32 Green Turtle Road
1st Runner-Up: 50 Spinnaker Way
2nd Runner-Up: 86 Port of Spain

2026 Top Ten Home Fronts in the Cays

19 Catspaw Cape
56 Spinnaker Way
80 Mardi Gras Road
26 Aruba Bend
22 Aruba Bend
94 Trinidad Bend
51 Blue Anchor Cay Road
8 Sixpence Way
41 Sandpiper Strand
22 The Point

2026 Earth Friendly Gardens

Best Earth Friendly: 175 G Avenue
1st Runner-Up: 858 G Avenue
2nd Runner-Up: 1624 Cajon Place

2026 Special Category Winners

Best Coronado Shores:  Cabrillo Tower · 1730 Avenida del Mundo
Best Commercial Front:  Blanco Cocina+Cantina
Best School Gardens:  Coronado High School
Best Church Grounds:  Christ Episcopal Church
Best Municipal Grounds:  City Hall
Best Motel & Hotel Front:  Hotel Del Coronado
Best Coronado Park:  Bayview Park
Best Median Garden:  1100 Block of Orange Avenue

Winning Home Front Garden Open House & Walking Tour

Step into one of this year’s Best in Village gardens (526 Glorietta Boulevard), which will be open to the public on Saturday, April 18 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Saturday morning’s self-guided walking tour will include:

  • Live music by the Cosa Strings Ensemble
  • Light refreshments and snacks enjoyed among the blooms
  • Raffle for a gift card to Feast and Fareway
  • A photographer and artist capturing the beauty of the morning

This event is free and open to all. The Flower Show opens to the public at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Can’t make it that morning? The self-guided tour is available anytime using the Geotourist app, which guides you along the route of this year’s winners and Top Ten homes at your own pace and shares information about each garden along the way.

Click HERE for a PDF map of the walking tour.

A heartfelt thank you to 2026 volunteers

“You, our volunteers, were out in force — walking, admiring, judging, and awarding the stunning Home Front Judging ribbons of our 104th Coronado Flower Show. Every volunteer takes this task quite seriously, and we are continuously amazed at your dedication, positive energy, and pride in community. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We could not have navigated the ‘Jungle’ without you.”

 — Home Front Judging Committee, The Coronado Floral Association

For more information about the 104th Coronado Flower Show and related events, visit the Coronado Floral Association website.



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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