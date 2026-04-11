Coronado’s 2026 Home Front Judging winners & walking tour

Every spring, Coronado’s front yards become a quiet competition of color, texture, and care. The Coronado Floral Association is proud to announce this year’s Home Front Judging winners — and to invite the community to celebrate them in person. A free self-guided walking or biking tour through the island’s award-winning gardens is part of the 104th Coronado Flower Show weekend (April 18-19).

This Year’s Winners

2026 Best in the Village

Best in Village: 526 Glorietta Blvd · Kearney

1st Runner-Up: 311 9th Street · Anderson

2nd Runner-Up: 416 10th Street · Perwich

2026 Top Ten Home Fronts in the Village

340 H Avenue

370 C Avenue

382 Glorietta Boulevard

445 Pomona Avenue

605 1st Street

870 D Avenue

874 A Avenue

836 I Avenue

1030 G Avenue

1244 Alameda Boulevard

2026 Best in the Cays

Best in the Cays: 32 Green Turtle Road

1st Runner-Up: 50 Spinnaker Way

2nd Runner-Up: 86 Port of Spain

2026 Top Ten Home Fronts in the Cays

19 Catspaw Cape

56 Spinnaker Way

80 Mardi Gras Road

26 Aruba Bend

22 Aruba Bend

94 Trinidad Bend

51 Blue Anchor Cay Road

8 Sixpence Way

41 Sandpiper Strand

22 The Point

2026 Earth Friendly Gardens

Best Earth Friendly: 175 G Avenue

1st Runner-Up: 858 G Avenue

2nd Runner-Up: 1624 Cajon Place

2026 Special Category Winners

Best Coronado Shores: Cabrillo Tower · 1730 Avenida del Mundo

Best Commercial Front: Blanco Cocina+Cantina

Best School Gardens: Coronado High School

Best Church Grounds: Christ Episcopal Church

Best Municipal Grounds: City Hall

Best Motel & Hotel Front: Hotel Del Coronado

Best Coronado Park: Bayview Park

Best Median Garden: 1100 Block of Orange Avenue

Winning Home Front Garden Open House & Walking Tour

Step into one of this year’s Best in Village gardens (526 Glorietta Boulevard), which will be open to the public on Saturday, April 18 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Saturday morning’s self-guided walking tour will include:

Live music by the Cosa Strings Ensemble

Light refreshments and snacks enjoyed among the blooms

Raffle for a gift card to Feast and Fareway

A photographer and artist capturing the beauty of the morning

This event is free and open to all. The Flower Show opens to the public at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Can’t make it that morning? The self-guided tour is available anytime using the Geotourist app, which guides you along the route of this year’s winners and Top Ten homes at your own pace and shares information about each garden along the way.

Click HERE for a PDF map of the walking tour.

A heartfelt thank you to 2026 volunteers

“You, our volunteers, were out in force — walking, admiring, judging, and awarding the stunning Home Front Judging ribbons of our 104th Coronado Flower Show. Every volunteer takes this task quite seriously, and we are continuously amazed at your dedication, positive energy, and pride in community. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We could not have navigated the ‘Jungle’ without you.”

— Home Front Judging Committee, The Coronado Floral Association

For more information about the 104th Coronado Flower Show and related events, visit the Coronado Floral Association website.





