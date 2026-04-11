Coronado’s 2026 Home Front Judging winners & walking tour

Every spring, Coronado’s front yards become a quiet competition of color, texture, and care. The Coronado Floral Association is proud to announce this year’s Home Front Judging winners — and to invite the community to celebrate them in person. A free self-guided walking or biking tour through the island’s award-winning gardens is part of the 104th Coronado Flower Show weekend (April 18-19).
This Year’s Winners
2026 Best in the Village
Best in Village: 526 Glorietta Blvd · Kearney
1st Runner-Up: 311 9th Street · Anderson
2nd Runner-Up: 416 10th Street · Perwich
2026 Top Ten Home Fronts in the Village
340 H Avenue
370 C Avenue
382 Glorietta Boulevard
445 Pomona Avenue
605 1st Street
870 D Avenue
874 A Avenue
836 I Avenue
1030 G Avenue
1244 Alameda Boulevard
2026 Best in the Cays
Best in the Cays: 32 Green Turtle Road
1st Runner-Up: 50 Spinnaker Way
2nd Runner-Up: 86 Port of Spain
2026 Top Ten Home Fronts in the Cays
19 Catspaw Cape
56 Spinnaker Way
80 Mardi Gras Road
26 Aruba Bend
22 Aruba Bend
94 Trinidad Bend
51 Blue Anchor Cay Road
8 Sixpence Way
41 Sandpiper Strand
22 The Point
2026 Earth Friendly Gardens
Best Earth Friendly: 175 G Avenue
1st Runner-Up: 858 G Avenue
2nd Runner-Up: 1624 Cajon Place
2026 Special Category Winners
Best Coronado Shores: Cabrillo Tower · 1730 Avenida del Mundo
Best Commercial Front: Blanco Cocina+Cantina
Best School Gardens: Coronado High School
Best Church Grounds: Christ Episcopal Church
Best Municipal Grounds: City Hall
Best Motel & Hotel Front: Hotel Del Coronado
Best Coronado Park: Bayview Park
Best Median Garden: 1100 Block of Orange Avenue
Winning Home Front Garden Open House & Walking Tour
Step into one of this year’s Best in Village gardens (526 Glorietta Boulevard), which will be open to the public on Saturday, April 18 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Saturday morning’s self-guided walking tour will include:
- Live music by the Cosa Strings Ensemble
- Light refreshments and snacks enjoyed among the blooms
- Raffle for a gift card to Feast and Fareway
- A photographer and artist capturing the beauty of the morning
This event is free and open to all. The Flower Show opens to the public at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Can’t make it that morning? The self-guided tour is available anytime using the Geotourist app, which guides you along the route of this year’s winners and Top Ten homes at your own pace and shares information about each garden along the way.
Click HERE for a PDF map of the walking tour.
A heartfelt thank you to 2026 volunteers
“You, our volunteers, were out in force — walking, admiring, judging, and awarding the stunning Home Front Judging ribbons of our 104th Coronado Flower Show. Every volunteer takes this task quite seriously, and we are continuously amazed at your dedication, positive energy, and pride in community. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We could not have navigated the ‘Jungle’ without you.”
— Home Front Judging Committee, The Coronado Floral Association
For more information about the 104th Coronado Flower Show and related events, visit the Coronado Floral Association website.