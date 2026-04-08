Coronado Island Film Festival brings “Talladega Nights” to NASCAR Weekend

This June, as the checkered flag goes down on the inaugural NASCAR San Diego Weekend, the Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) will celebrate with a special screening of Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (PG-13).

Coronado has always had a need for speed. From the roar of jet engines above North Island Naval Air Station — the birthplace of naval aviation, and the backdrop for Top Gun — to the cutting-edge aircraft that have defined the island’s identity for generations. So it’s fitting that after engines roar across the island, with thousands of racing fans and visitors in town, CIFF will offer a cultural collision of film, sport, and community.

The screening will take place at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Avenue. Doors open at 7 pm and the film begins at 7:45 pm. General admission is $10 and a limited number of “Pit Crew” VIP Sponsor Packages are available for $200.

TICKETS ON SALE HERE

The event is also a fundraiser benefiting the Coronado Island Film Festival — supporting the art and science of cinema, educational outreach, community programming, and the annual international film festival.





