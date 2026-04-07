Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Community News

The Friends’ 54th annual Spring Book Fair

1 min.

Great Books. Great Friends. Great Bargains.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Photo Credit: Jena Willard for the Friends

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library (Friends) 54th Annual Spring Book Fair will be held on Saturday, April 18, from 10 am to 4 pm, outside the Coronado Public Library.

Photo Credit: Jena Willard for the Friends

This community tradition, held alongside the Coronado Flower Show, allows book lovers, families, and neighbors alike to browse thousands of books at exceptional prices, from bestsellers and hidden gems to children’s favorites and timeless classics. Visitors can also discover even more titles at the Honor Shop inside the library lobby and the Friends Bookstore, along with popular pre-loved books and ready-to-give gift items — perfect for any occasion.

Photo Credit: Jena Willard for the Friends

The fun doesn’t stop at books. The Family Corner will be buzzing with free face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon art, and refreshments, creating a festive atmosphere for all ages and making it a true community celebration.

Photo Credit: Jena Willard for the Friends

Every purchase makes a difference as all proceeds from the Book Fair directly support programs and resources at the Coronado Public Library. The Friends of the Coronado Public Library are dedicated supporters who offer financial assistance for a variety of the Library’s programs that serve readers and learners of all ages.

Photo Credit: Jena Willard for the Friends
Founded in 1970, the Friends of the Coronado Public Library plays a vital role in enriching the cultural and educational life of Coronado.

 



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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