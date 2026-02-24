“Three (Extra)Ordinary Women” film screening on International Women’s Day

Wednesday, February 25, 2026
In celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8), Soroptimist International of Coronado, in partnership with the Coronado Island Film Festival, is proud to host a free screening honoring three extraordinary women whose stories reflect courage, leadership, and resilience. The free screening and panel discussion takes place on March 8 in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library from 2 to 4 pm; doors open at 1:30 pm.

This gathering aligns with Soroptimist’s mission to support and empower women and girls, while creating space for meaningful conversation and connection. When women come together, they lift one another higher — because reaching the top of any mountain is powerful, but sharing the view, the journey, and the lessons along the way is what truly transforms us all.

Through captivating images of Mount Kilimanjaro and eye-catching animation, Three (Extra)Ordinary Women tells the personal stories of three women of color who have collectively overcome poverty, abuse, systemic racism, and political occupation through practicing forgiveness, helping others, and immersing themselves in nature. As they brave their biggest physical obstacle yet – climbing Mount Kilimanjaro – trekking up Africa’s tallest peak through arctic temperatures and some of the highest altitude on the planet, they discover they still have emotional hurdles to climb.

While centering women of color in nature, the film touches on themes of trauma, self-worth, sisterhood, empowerment, resilience, and nature as a healing agent that facilitates growth.

This film is timely in light of the conflict taking place between Israel and Palestine by exploring the Palestinian occupation and systemic racism in the United States and how both have equally disenfranchised people of color. But the message is not about more divisiveness, it is about how tough — yet achievable — forgiveness, healing, overcoming, and reconciliation can be.

RSVP:  coronadofilmfest.com/three-extraordinary-women/

Please note: An RSVP or reservation does not guarantee a seat. Seating is first come, first seated when doors open at 1:30 pm. Guests will not be admitted once the screening has begun.

 



SourceSoroptimist Club of Coronado

