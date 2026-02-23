Calling all photographers! Enter your pics in the Floral Photography Division of the Coronado Flower Show

Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to showcase their best floral-inspired shots in the Photography Division of the 2026 Coronado Flower Show, which takes place April 18-19 at Spreckels Park.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just love capturing nature’s beauty with your phone, this is your chance to have your work featured in one of the largest flower shows in the country.

Elegant and untamed. Use your lens to imagine jungle tropics and treasures.

Inspired by the island’s lush tree canopy, vibrant tropical flora, and the signature green parrots that call Coronado home, the 104th Annual Coronado Flower Show boasts the theme: “Welcome to the Jungle.” Let your creativity run wild as you capture bold blooms, tropical vibes, and nature’s untamed beauty.

Photography Categories:

Four photography categories are available with three classes in each:

Section A: The Jungle in Bloom

Section B: Flowers and Critters

Section C: Special Challenge Classes

Section D: Budding Photographers – reserved for exhibitors age 17 and under

Important Rules:

Entry Limits: Limit of two (2) entries per class. Maximum of seven (7) total entries per exhibitor All photographs must be taken by the exhibitor and be the work of a single photographer. Photographs may be entered in one class only. No duplicate photographs allowed. Duplicate entries will result in neither entry being judged. Photos entered in previous Coronado Flower Shows are not eligible.

Read the rules and guidelines (on pages 21, 22, 23) and judging requirements in the show program (some dates are still being updated in the document, but the rules and guidelines apply): https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:US:41fc6515-17bd-4305-a230-1f08b1952a6e

How to Enter:

Step 1: Choose or snap your best floral photos that are suited to the categories above. Al-generated or AI-assisted images are not permitted. Photo editing and photo enhancement software use is permitted.

Step 2: Email the photos to [email protected] for review. For each photo, send a separate email. Include in each email’s subject line: the section for your attached single photo, the photo title, and your name; e.g. photo section, photo title, photographer name. Deadline for submissions is Friday, March 6.

Step 3: You will be contacted if your photo is selected for exhibition at the Flower Show. The flower show volunteers will handle the printing, mounting, and display. All you need to do is submit your photos.

Why Enter?

Not only will your work be displayed in a stunning floral exhibition, but you’ll also get the chance to win ribbons and awards while sharing your talent with the community. Plus, it’s a fun way to connect with fellow photographers and flower lovers.

CoronadoFlowerShow.com






