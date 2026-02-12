Thursday, February 12, 2026
CSF Day of Giving returns Feb. 19 with exciting new prizes, all to support CUSD schools

Coronado Schools Foundation
The Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) is proud to announce the return of CSF Day of Giving (AKA the new Telethon) on Thursday, February 19 — a 24-hour community-wide event dedicated to supporting the programs that make Coronado schools exceptional. This annual celebration of generosity invites residents, families, alumni, and local businesses to give big…and win big too!

This year’s event features an exciting new lineup of donor challenges and exclusive prize drawings to inspire participation and amplify community impact. Donors will have the chance to win amazing prize packages including:

  • A two-night stay at The Bower plus a $100 dining credit to DIVE Rooftop
  • A Kona Ice Party for 20 — the coolest party in town
  • A two-night stay at Loews Coronado Bay Resort with breakfast for two at Crown Landing
  • A curated prize package from Emerald City Surf Shop valued at $500
  • A two-night stay at Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa plus a $100 gift card to The Henry
  • A brand new e-bike from Holland’s Bicycles

For every $100 donated, supporters will receive one entry toward the prize drawing of their choice. Donate early and pick the prize of your choice.

Coronado Schools Foundation is committed to building momentum and excitement for our students. Follow along with us on Feb. 19 for special donor prizes, including rewards for the first donor, the first recurring donor, the first $250 donation, and many more. We’ll be giving away fantastic prizes including F45 passes, Sweet Soles gift certificates, San Diego Zoo & Safari Park passes, plus additional surprises throughout the day.

CSF Day of Giving fuels STEM & Arts programs not covered by traditional school funding, including fine arts, music, coding, robotics, and hands-on science. Every contribution directly strengthens student learning, sparks creativity, and expands access to innovative curriculum-enhancing experiences. Join us, support our students, and celebrate with a little fun along the way!

To donate or learn more, visit csfkids.org or follow along with the fun on Instagram at csfkids.

A huge thank you to the event sponsors including Mullins Orthodontics, Hotel del Coronado, F45, Dr. Stephen Dao of Coronado Family Dental, Garage Buona Forchetta, Kory Kavanewsky of CMG Home Loans, IB Pet, Island Integrative Health, Blanco Cocina & Cantina, Clayton’s, Singleton & Schreiber, Elevate Wellness, Emerald City Surf Shop, Nicolls Design + Build, The Henry, Holland’s Bicycles, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Coronado Island Marriott, The Bower, Kona Ice, Crown City Magazine, Golden Flutter Photography, Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine, & Coastal Carts RMV.

 



Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students. Coronado Schools Foundation envisions a public school community that provides students an opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their highest potential today and into their future.

Run for a Reason: PAWS of Coronado's Ruff Run Returns March 7

Soroptimist program to address youth trafficking awareness and prevention

How Coronado shaped San Diego's greatest philanthropist: Ellen Browning Scripps

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Jan. 29-Feb. 5, 2026

PAWS of Coronado raises $1,000 to support Spay Day 2026 and reduce local pet overpopulation

Ready, set, birdwatch: Play Backyard Bird Bingo this February

CSF Summer Academy Registration Open, Sessions Begin June 17

CSF Island Paradise Gala & Tiki Club Raises Record-Breaking Amount for Coronado's Public Schools

Save the Date: Annual CSF Gala at Hotel Del on October 28 to Support Coronado Schools, Presented by Donna Salof

CSF Summer Academy Registration Now Open, Classes Begin June 20

Time to Win a Golf Cart: CSF's Annual Opportunity Drawing Is Back, Tickets on Sale Now!

Taking Flight to New Heights: Telethon Joining Forces with Coronado's Talent – March 16

Meet Your Neighbor: Kathy Prout's dedication benefits thousands

From Naples to UNESCO: Celebrating the cultural pride of Neapolitan pizza and its global recognition

Pipe sending sewage from Tijuana to US treatment plant ruptured, then repaired

A new scoop on Orange Ave: Salt & Straw opening this spring

Outpouring of support after Hotel Del orders Sandcastle Man to leave beach

