CSF Day of Giving returns Feb. 19 with exciting new prizes, all to support CUSD schools

The Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) is proud to announce the return of CSF Day of Giving (AKA the new Telethon) on Thursday, February 19 — a 24-hour community-wide event dedicated to supporting the programs that make Coronado schools exceptional. This annual celebration of generosity invites residents, families, alumni, and local businesses to give big…and win big too!

This year’s event features an exciting new lineup of donor challenges and exclusive prize drawings to inspire participation and amplify community impact. Donors will have the chance to win amazing prize packages including:

A two-night stay at The Bower plus a $100 dining credit to DIVE Rooftop

A Kona Ice Party for 20 — the coolest party in town

A two-night stay at Loews Coronado Bay Resort with breakfast for two at Crown Landing

A curated prize package from Emerald City Surf Shop valued at $500

A two-night stay at Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa plus a $100 gift card to The Henry

A brand new e-bike from Holland’s Bicycles

For every $100 donated, supporters will receive one entry toward the prize drawing of their choice. Donate early and pick the prize of your choice.

Coronado Schools Foundation is committed to building momentum and excitement for our students. Follow along with us on Feb. 19 for special donor prizes, including rewards for the first donor, the first recurring donor, the first $250 donation, and many more. We’ll be giving away fantastic prizes including F45 passes, Sweet Soles gift certificates, San Diego Zoo & Safari Park passes, plus additional surprises throughout the day.

CSF Day of Giving fuels STEM & Arts programs not covered by traditional school funding, including fine arts, music, coding, robotics, and hands-on science. Every contribution directly strengthens student learning, sparks creativity, and expands access to innovative curriculum-enhancing experiences. Join us, support our students, and celebrate with a little fun along the way!

To donate or learn more, visit csfkids.org or follow along with the fun on Instagram at csfkids.

A huge thank you to the event sponsors including Mullins Orthodontics, Hotel del Coronado, F45, Dr. Stephen Dao of Coronado Family Dental, Garage Buona Forchetta, Kory Kavanewsky of CMG Home Loans, IB Pet, Island Integrative Health, Blanco Cocina & Cantina, Clayton’s, Singleton & Schreiber, Elevate Wellness, Emerald City Surf Shop, Nicolls Design + Build, The Henry, Holland’s Bicycles, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Coronado Island Marriott, The Bower, Kona Ice, Crown City Magazine, Golden Flutter Photography, Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine, & Coastal Carts RMV.





