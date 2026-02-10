Soroptimist program to address youth trafficking awareness and prevention

Children as young as eight years-old can fall victim to trafficking, and the average age is just thirteen. Trafficking has been reported in all schools in San Diego, and it happens in plain sight. The Center for Justice & Reconciliation at Point Loma Nazarene University (PLNU) is fighting this attack on our youth with an outreach program showcasing in San Diego middle and high schools. Students in grades six through twelve learn to recognize grooming tactics and hear about practical tools designed to protect themselves and their peers from exploitation. Coronado Soroptimist invite middle/high school students and their families, CUSD faculty, as well as all interested community members to attend this important information session on Monday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 pm in the Winn Room.

PLNU’s outreach program, kNOwMORE, is a drama-based and student-centered human trafficking awareness and prevention curriculum grounded in the latest sex trafficking research in San Diego and developed in collaboration with leading experts. The main vehicle for presenting this information is a film that will be shared with attendees. The film features actors portraying various at-risk situations before participating in a follow-up panel discussion.

Ebony Robinson, kNOwMORE’s program manager and a survivor of exploitation herself, will be the evening’s speaker. She is a leader in the field of assisting survivors of trafficking with over ten years of experience in a number of different settings, including schools, the juvenile justice system, and survivor transition programs.

Please join the Soroptimists as they seek to strengthen our community’s awareness and expand understanding of the tools needed to protect local youth from the consequences of trafficking in the San Diego area.

