Twin Peaks Therapy offers medically informed massage and compassionate care

Growing up moving around in a Navy family, Aimee Frisk was always intrigued by her father, a Navy pilot who then became an Emergency Room physician. His influence inspired her current path of caring for people as a medically trained massage therapist at Twin Peaks Therapy, a business she started in Coronado three years ago.

Graduating with a degree in elementary education from University of Nevada, Las Vegas, she decided teaching wasn’t her long-term career path. Ultimately, she chose massage therapy, because she wanted to care for people and help them feel better. While working at Sharp Coronado Hospital, she had many requests from oncologists and breast cancer patients for specialized help after treatment. This set her on a new trajectory, and she took additional training, including lymphatic drainage and scar minimization, to provide focused support for breast cancer patients.

“I like to learn who my patients are and their specific needs, then discuss various therapies for their issues, share my background and let them know what to expect,” highlights Aimee. She notes that massage therapy is about anatomical knowledge, having good touch, but she has found the most important components are listening and watching. “I am very aware of my client’s breathing, body positions and facial expressions to help tailor a plan and provide the best possible treatment,” she comments.

Her approach is vastly different from the typical walk-in massage businesses, and she doesn’t specialize in sports or deep tissue massage but rather takes a more targeted massage and lymphatic care approach to help clients feel better. I can attest to her very thorough evaluation and ability to pinpoint areas that need special attention. Clients can start with a complimentary 15-minute phone consultation to get started. Sessions are offered Monday through Friday by appointment, starting at $90, and can be booked in 50- and 80-minute increments.

From college age to seniors, her clients come mostly from word-of-mouth referrals and often become regulars to help navigate their needs. Aimee points out that many people think of getting a massage as a luxury, but she highlights the benefits include both a mental and physical reset. She also notes the importance of listening to your body, especially during stressful times, and then making a concerted effort to take time for yourself. She finds that massage can be especially therapeutic for caregivers, who need a break to recharge.

She enjoys the time she spends with clients and finds it rewarding to help them feel better. Building trust and friendship so people look forward to coming in is a key component of her business. “I feel honored to be entrusted with helping people on their journey and have created a safe place for people to be cared for and truly seen,” she says.

Her hobbies include going on beach walks with her husband, two kids, and two dogs, yoga, reading true crime, and a new interest in playing bridge.

Her general advice for everyone is to keep moving, in whatever mode is comfortable, which keeps the body loose. Consider using heat, unless contraindicated, to help increase blood flow and relax muscles as needed. She smiles as she reiterates the tried-and-true mantra to drink lots of water, but says she can actually tell from touching a person’s skin their level of hydration.

Twin Peaks Therapy is located upstairs at 1309 Ynez Place, near the Coronado Post Office. For more details and to book appointments, visit twinpeakstherapy.com or call 619-616-9753. Find Twin Peaks Therapy on Facebook and @twinpeakstherapy on Instagram.





