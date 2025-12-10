Thursday, December 11, 2025
Smiles, fur and florals: Coronado Floral Association hosts crafty collab with PAWS

3 min.
PAWS shelter dog Maya models a floral collar created at the event. Maya is a six-year-old retriever/labrador mix who is up for adoption with her sister, Callie.

Tails wagged while busy hands crafted floral collars, leashes and bandanas at the Coronado Public Library on Monday night. It was all part of the Coronado Floral Association’s “Friends & Flowers” collaboration with PAWS.

“We are so excited because this is two worlds colliding,” said Christine Mott, who serves on the boards of both PAWS of Coronado and the Coronado Floral Association. “We have the Coronado Floral Association and all of that beauty and energy, and PAWS of Coronado, our one and only animal shelter here in Coronado.”

Two children pose with Maya as she wags her tail.

Two adoptable PAWS dogs — Callie and Maya — were at the event, serving as animal ambassadors for the shelter animals. They posed for pictures and gave snuggles and enthusiastic kisses while community members worked hard on their projects.

Christine Mott meets Maya, who is handled by PAWS behavior and animal transition manager Chancel Siebuhr.

“It’s a great chance to hear about the wonderful work that PAWS does for our community, while we are decorating collars and leashes and bandanas. People can bring them to their own pets or donate them to the dogs and cats at PAWS so they can look snazzy when they go on walks,” said Mott.

Coronado local, Terry Curtin, a jewelry designer, makes a floral dog bandana.
Artist Ginger Lou creates a floral collar.

Jackie Williams, executive director of PAWS of Coronado, was at the event to share some interesting facts about the nonprofit. Contrary to popular belief, PAWS is not fully-funded by the City of Coronado. Roughly 50% of funds come from the city, explained Williams.

The rest is funded by grants and donations from local community members and businesses.

“And we do a lot behind the scenes that people don’t really realize,” said Williams. “We work with the City of Coronado to license animals and microchip them, and we provide vaccination clinics and emergency boarding.”

It’s all part of the strategic vision of PAWS: to focus on community engagement, provide superior medical care and advocate for animal welfare.

She shared that PAWS is currently at capacity, and desperately seeking fosters for dogs.

Jackie Williams, executive director of PAWS, shared fun facts about the animal shelter to community members.

Chancel Siebuhr, the behavior and animal transition manager, shared that PAWS provides support for animals experiencing behavioral challenges. PAWS even trains volunteers specifically for this purpose.

“Behavioral training really helps their mental health,” said Siebuhr. “A shelter isn’t a normal place for animals, so we try to provide as much support as we can while they stay with us.”

Guests fashioned an array of designs with flowers using leashes and collars brought from home.
Children and adults alike created floral bandanas and accessories for treasured pets.
Guests were provided colorful cloth flowers, bandanas and adhesives to create their projects.

The event was organized in part by Friends & Flowers, which is a free community program hosted at the Coronado Library by the Coronado Floral Association. It offers monthly educational events about gardening, floral design, and horticulture to foster community connection and appreciation for plants and flowers. Keep your eye out for more Friends & Flowers events by visiting the events section of the Coronado Library website.

To learn more about PAWS and how you can help, visit the PAWS website.



Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

