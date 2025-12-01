Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Where thanks meets giving: A heartfelt message from the Friends of the Coronado Public Library

Photo Credit: Jena Willard for FOL

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library extend their warmest gratitude to the volunteers, library staff, and generous community members who made this year’s Holiday Book & Gift Sale a tremendous success. Held on Saturday, Nov. 22, the annual fall fundraiser welcomed families, book lovers, and holiday shoppers for a joyful day of discovery, connection, and community spirit.

Photo Credit: Jena Willard for FOL

Thanks to the steady stream of donated books from Coronado residents, this year’s sale offered a diverse selection for readers of all ages, from beloved children’s classics to striking coffee-table volumes and seasonal favorites. Behind the scenes, dedicated volunteers sorted, prepared, and artfully displayed thousands of items, truly embodying the spirit of giving and the commitment to learning, literacy, and community engagement at the heart of the Friends’ mission.

Photo Credit: Jena Willard for FOL

The Children’s Section, always an event highlight, sparkled with extra excitement this year. Much of its festive appeal came from Kathy Acuna, the Friends’ Volunteer of the Year, whose creative gift-wrapping displays brought color, delight, and anticipation to young readers and their families.

Photo Credit: Jena Willard for FOL

With cooperative weather adding to the fun, families enjoyed face painting, outdoor browsing, and activities throughout the day. Every dollar raised will directly support library programs, ensuring continued access to meaningful educational, cultural, and enrichment opportunities for the Coronado community.

Photo Credit: Jena Willard for FOL

With sincere appreciation, the Friends of the Coronado Public Library thank everyone who contributed time, talent, donations, and enthusiasm. This year’s success is a testament to a community where gratitude and generosity truly come together.

Sincerely,
Carl Luna, President
Friends of the Coronado Public Library

Photo Credit: Jena Willard for FOL



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

