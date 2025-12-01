Where thanks meets giving: A heartfelt message from the Friends of the Coronado Public Library

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library extend their warmest gratitude to the volunteers, library staff, and generous community members who made this year’s Holiday Book & Gift Sale a tremendous success. Held on Saturday, Nov. 22, the annual fall fundraiser welcomed families, book lovers, and holiday shoppers for a joyful day of discovery, connection, and community spirit.

Thanks to the steady stream of donated books from Coronado residents, this year’s sale offered a diverse selection for readers of all ages, from beloved children’s classics to striking coffee-table volumes and seasonal favorites. Behind the scenes, dedicated volunteers sorted, prepared, and artfully displayed thousands of items, truly embodying the spirit of giving and the commitment to learning, literacy, and community engagement at the heart of the Friends’ mission.

The Children’s Section, always an event highlight, sparkled with extra excitement this year. Much of its festive appeal came from Kathy Acuna, the Friends’ Volunteer of the Year, whose creative gift-wrapping displays brought color, delight, and anticipation to young readers and their families.

With cooperative weather adding to the fun, families enjoyed face painting, outdoor browsing, and activities throughout the day. Every dollar raised will directly support library programs, ensuring continued access to meaningful educational, cultural, and enrichment opportunities for the Coronado community.

With sincere appreciation, the Friends of the Coronado Public Library thank everyone who contributed time, talent, donations, and enthusiasm. This year’s success is a testament to a community where gratitude and generosity truly come together.

Sincerely,

Carl Luna, President

Friends of the Coronado Public Library






