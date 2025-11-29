Saturday, November 29, 2025
50th annual Coronado holiday parade and tree lighting – the brightest yet

Coronado Holiday Parade Circa 1980s or 1990s. Photo submitted by Coronado Historical Society.
Coronado Holiday Parade, Circa 1980s or 1990s. Photo courtesy of Coronado Historical Association.

The 50th Annual Coronado Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will take place on Friday, Dec. 5 beginning at 6 pm. The cheerful tradition is brighter than ever. “We have over 50 parade entries, including businesses, clubs, and artists,” says Coronado Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rena Clancy. “There is such an array of entries in the parade. What makes the holiday parade different from the Fourth of July parade is that it is a lot smaller – it’s hyperlocal. It’s such a feel-good evening.” What you can count on is over 18,000 colorful lights (that’s two miles of lights) wrapped around the Rotary Plaza tree, which will be lit by Santa Claus at the end of the parade.

The event accomplishes several things. While the most obvious is spreading holiday cheer, it also serves as a core memory evening for attendees and a chance for businesses to connect with the community. “We have 17,000 people attending the event, which is a great opportunity for businesses to stay open late. From hot chocolate to holiday shopping, we want people to stay in town. We want them to grab dinner, grab a hot chocolate, get dessert, and enjoy the special, cozy night of the year,” added Clancy.

Mary Kay Forsyth and Diana Gurney. When active with the Chamber of Commerce, they were responsible for expanding the parade. Photo courtesy of the Coronado Historical Association.

 “We could not do this without the City of Coronado,” Clancy says. “They provide a generous community grant for this event and offer so much support through city services, the city manager’s office, the police department, and the fire department.”

In addition to the city’s grants are all of the generous sponsors. The event’s title sponsor is EDCO. The parade sponsor and concert sponsor are California American Water. The stage sponsor this year is Discover Coronado. Additionally, Discover Coronado and the city of Coronado are co-sponsors for the lights on the tree.

There is still time for more volunteers to get involved. Block captains are needed for the to help coordinate lining up the entrants. Please reach out to Kerri Dowling at [email protected] to get involved.

Along with the sponsors, businesses, volunteers, and attendees who make this event magical, Clancy pays tribute to the Coronado Chamber’s Director of Membership & Events, Kerri Dowling. “The organizer of this event is events manager Kerri Dowling. She is so passionate about the holiday parade and does a phenomenal job of putting it all together!”

The 50th annual holiday parade will begin at 6 pm on Orange Avenue at 8th Street and continue on towards R.H. Dana Place near the Hotel del Coronado. Santa will light up the tree in Rotary Plaza (near 10th and Orange) at 7 pm. It’s recommended to arrive at least thirty minutes before the event begins to get a spot along the parade route on Orange Avenue.

Dec. 1, 2023 Rotary Plaza tree. (The Coronado Times)

 “This is going to be the brightest parade yet!” Clancy promises. “Bring your neighbors, bring your friends, bring your kids, and come and enjoy downtown Coronado while the streets are closed. Wear your festive attire and make a night out of it.”

The Coronado Historical Association is seeking photos from holiday parades past and present. You can donate them by contacting: [email protected].



Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

Coronado Gives community story: Seven’s journey to a forever home through PAWS of Coronado

Community

Tom Riddle (1936-2025)

Obituaries

Meet your neighbor: Justine Fraley, veteran helping veterans

Military

Ditch the bird: Cioppino for Thanksgiving

Dining

Coronado Gives community story: How the CHA connects past and present

Community

