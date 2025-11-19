Coronado Crafters: Meet Tabitha, the face behind Tiger Lily Soaps

To say Tabitha Arellano is busy would be an understatement. As a Navy Chief, mother of three, wife, and now an entrepreneur with her business Tiger Lily Soaps, she is up before sunrise and on the go way past sunset, as she juggles making meals, dropping off children at multiple schools, work, and everything else in life.

The name Tiger Lily Soaps comes from her favorite flower, and she says it felt personal and perfect. Creative embellishments and an array of color combinations are on full display in her line of tropical-inspired handmade soaps, sugar scrubs, lotions, body butters, and bath bombs.

“I proudly serve my country with honor by day, and by night I pour that same dedication into handcrafting my unique products designed to brighten your day and bring a little escape to your routine,” she shares. As a mom, she understands that it’s next to impossible to take time for self-care but notes that even if you have time for a quick sugar scrub, it can make all the difference in your mood.

Born in Florida, she moved often growing up and backed out the first time she enlisted. In 2007, she decided to give it another shot and celebrated her 21st birthday in boot camp. She’s been stationed in the San Diego area since 2008 and calls joining the military the best decision she ever made. She began her career as an Electrician’s Mate on Whidbey Island-class dock landing ships, where she learned to repair just about anything. In 2012, she was introduced to paralegal work and instantly loved it. After submitting three conversion packages and staying determined for two and a half years, she was finally released from the Electrician’s Mate community and approved to cross-rate to Legalman in 2015 – a career in the JAG Corps community she’s truly passionate about.

She and her veteran husband Isaac, whom she describes as extremely supportive, live here in Coronado, in large part for the inclusive and positive school experience for their two autistic sons. They love how welcoming the community is and enjoy going to the local playgrounds, sharing that their three-year-old daughter would live at the beach if she could.

Growing up, she felt like the least creative person in her artistic family, but now you can definitely see her creative spark shine in all her products. Watching videos of people making bath bombs piqued her interest in getting Tiger Lily Soaps started. She decided to go for it in May 2024 and filed her business paperwork before even making her first soap. “It was a lot of trial and error, but now I have found my niche, with so many ideas and not enough time to executive them all,” she explains. Soaps have been her bestsellers, with sugar scrubs also popular.

She has a standard menu of soaps but also offers holiday themes, as well as rotating her inventory with new scents and designs that appeal to a wide array of people. They make great gifts for adults and kids, friends, co-workers, and to treat yourself.

The limited-edition Pink Hibiscus Soap is handcrafted with shea, mango, and cocoa butters, sweet almond and castor oils, rosehip seed oil, Brazilian yellow clay, and coconut milk to give a creamy, tropical lather your skin will love. The lavender-colored Berry Blossom Bar Soap has a gorgeous white flower adornment, while the Love You a Latte Bar is complete with a mini coffee cup and beans. The swirled Mermaid Dreams Bar Soap is resplendent with a mermaid tail, while the Flamingo Bay Bar Soap is topped with a miniature pink flamingo.

Then there’s the watermelon soapsicle, which looks almost good enough to eat, with many other options starting at $8. The mango-papaya and wildflower bath bombs are just two of the many choices. The sugar scrubs, which exfoliate and hydrate, come in two sizes and include a darling adornment like the Aruba Shores with its bright orange starfish. The face frostings are natural and crafted with love, perfect for teens or more mature skin.

Many of the scents are also available in body lotions, which include an eczema relief cream, created after years of her sons struggling with eczema and the prescribed medical ointments and creams having failed. Holiday offerings include a Merry & Bright soap, with colorful lights on top, as well as Sparkling Snowflakes soap, to name a few. Curated and customized gifts sets are also available. Selling to friends and family, she also has her products in a few local stores like Savon de Coronado and Fair Trade Décor, as well as doing some Navy fundraisers.

Prepare to be captivated by the creative offerings in the Tiger Lily Soap line. I’m a big believer of shopping small and local and I promise you will find gifts for people on your list at tigerlilysoaps.com, on Instagram @tiger.lily.soaps, and TikTok.





