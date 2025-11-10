From colors to culinary cinema, shorts to star-studded features, CIFF had something for everyone

It was a jam-packed five days as the Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) went all out for its 10th anniversary, with more than 130 films shown at seven venues. The lineup included independent titles, spotlight films, and a ShortsFest Exhibition. The festival opened with Dead Man’s Wire and included revealing international stories; American Solitaire proved to be an intense drama delving into veteran and gun issues; there were an array of documentaries, a special look at costume design with Edith Head, and star-studded movies like Jay Kelly with George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, and Billy Crudup. Closing out the weekend were Sentimental Value and the traditional end of the festival: Some Like It Hot.

A very small sampling of the many films I enjoyed

The Pantone Guy (The King of Color)

Creating a new language is not an easy feat, and although he didn’t set out to accomplish that, Larry Herbert developed the Pantone Matching System®, which is the universal language of color. When The Pantone Guy documentary was made, Herbert was nearly 95 years old and he felt it was time for his legacy to be immortalized. Growing up as a Jewish immigrant in Brooklyn, he set his sights on becoming a doctor, purely as a way to make money. But after obtaining a biochemistry degree, he got sidelined in the Korean War and ended up taking a color matching job at Pantone – at the time both an advertising agency and a commercial printer.

Herbert revolutionized printing by creating a split fountain press which allowed 28 colors to be printed simultaneously. Ultimately, he was able to buy the company from the two brothers that owned it, with money loaned to him by a carpool friend, who said she did it as penance for her German ancestors. He was able to quickly pay her back, but she wouldn’t accept shares in the company or even the Cadillac she coveted.

At the time, there were no standardized color formulas, and people didn’t understand the chemistry of color. Herbert began to create formulas and produced a dictionary of colors that would translate worldwide. His Pantone System showed that with black and white, along with eight basic colors, 500 colors could be created. This was demonstrated in color books that could be widely distributed.

In a unique discovery, Herbert found that his eyes saw colors in a unique way, with one eye seeing how the ink looks wet and the other visualizing the variation in color when it dries. His son and two daughters worked at Pantone also, and he continued inventing and developing ideas, translating his system to the publishing, fashion, design, and digital industries, to name just a few.

The now well-known and influential Color of the Year was announced in 1999 and debuted with Cerulean blue for 2000. Herbert shared that colors evoke emotions and the sky blue was selected to help calm the Y2K fears and light the potential of the new century. Recent colors were peach fuzz in 2024 and mocha mousse for 2025. Herbert sold the company in 2007 for $180 million and became an active philanthropist.

“Color is joy,” stresses Herbert. I thoroughly enjoyed learning this hidden story, which was filmed over two years, including nine hours of interviews with him – he is now 97 and shared that he loves to be the center of attention. Through his involvement with the American Film Institute (AFT), he was able to approach them with funding secured to make a movie about his life.

Color is a universal language, and Herbert is the little-known inventor of creating a shared understanding of color communication that changed the world. During the informative Q&A after the film, Producer H. Nelson Tracy shared that distribution rights have been secured with a new name The King of Color, which will show in limited theater release in December in New York and Los Angeles, then go to Amazon and other streaming platforms.

Culinary Cinema

Launched at CIFF 2018, the Culinary Cinema Series is a fan favorite. I immensely enjoyed the Culinary Savory Shorts which featured three films.

The first highlighted the Culinary Art School in Tijuana, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary and has graduates now working as chefs in 14 countries.

The second documentary was Gus Doesn’t Serve Calamari and is a nod to Chef Gus Trejo of the Jack O’Neill Restaurant in Santa Cruz. He sources food locally from 18 farms to which he pays homage on the menu.

The third in the series featured Lisa Dahl in Blessed by Grace, about her culinary journey changing the food scene in Sedona, Arizona, since relocating there after the tragic loss of her son. With six restaurants of different ethnicities, she gets joy from feeding others. She has launched the Lisa Dahl Foundation, which is twofold with Soup Hope, providing a hearty, protein soup for those in need, and Justin’s Garden, which is an urban garden for those down on their luck. An enlightening Q&A followed the films, followed by a food and wine pairing with Lisa and her husband Rick on hand to greet guests.

Another highlight of the festival was the Beatles special engagement on Saturday afternoon with more than 350 attendees. All participants are encouraged to scan the QR code on their program or visit coronadofilmfest.com to vote for their favorite films. Kudos to the CIFF staff and many volunteers who pulled off another cinematic feat, which this year saw an audience of approximately 10,000 reservations and ticket bookings. Everyone I talked to cannot wait to see what enlightening stories will be on the screens next year when the curtains open.

2025 Jury Award Winners

Additionally, CIFF has announced its 2025 Jury Award Winners, honoring outstanding achievements in filmmaking and screenwriting. This year’s honorees represent a powerful blend of creativity, originality, and cinematic vision, from emerging student filmmakers to established storytellers whose work continues to inspire audiences.

“Celebrating the 2025 Jury Award winners is more than honoring individual achievements—it’s a testament to creativity, vision, and the enduring power of story,” said Merridee Book, CEO & Artistic Director of the Coronado Island Film Festival. “Their stories reflect courage, imagination, and the kind of cinematic voice we’re thrilled to champion. This cohort of winners demonstrates the incredible range of talent and passion that defines CIFF, showcasing the power of storytelling to connect and inspire audiences around the world. We’re honored to celebrate their achievements and excited to see how they continue to shape the future of independent film.”

2025 Jury Award Winners – Film Categories

The Emerald Award

Film: Wild Hope: Significant Otters and Building for Birds

Winner: Sarah Arnoff

Prize: $3,000

Dr. George M. Sanger Student Award – Jury Grand Prize for Student Film

Film: You & Me (& Chaz & Rodney)

Winner: Lilly Lion

Prize: $1,500

Dr. George M. Sanger Student Award – Jury Prize Advanced Student

Film: We’re Not the Same

Winner: Claire Elyse de Vries

Prize: $750

Dr. George M. Sanger Student Award – Jury Prize High School Student

Film: Where We Left Off

Winner: Hunter Nickless

Prize: $750

The Dale St. Denis Female Filmmaker Award – Mary Pickford Award

Film: Magic Hour

Winner: Jacqueline Christy

Prize: $1,500

The Dale St. Denis Female Filmmaker Award – Fearless Female Filmmaker Award

Film: Seems Like Love

Winner: Yana Klimova-Yusupova

Prize: $1,000

The Dale St. Denis Female Filmmaker Award – Frances Marion Award

Film: We’re Not the Same

Winner: Claire Elyse de Vries

Prize: $1,000

The Bardin Animation Award – Jury Grand Prize

Film: Forevergreen

Winners: Nathan Engelhardt, Jeremy Spears

Prize: $3,000

The Bardin Animation Award – Jury Special Recognition

Film: The Little Ancestor

Winner: Alexa Tremblay-Francoeur

Prize: $2,000

Best Documentary Short Jury Award

Film: Inside, The Valley Sings

Winner: Nathan Fagan

Best Narrative Short Jury Award

Film: A Guest in My Country

Winner: John Gray

Best Narrative Feature Jury Award

Film: Charliebird

Winner: Libby Ewing

Best Documentary Feature Jury Award

Film: Building on the Edge

Winners: Mike Scalisi, Bruce Borowsky

Best International Short Jury Award

Film: A Good Day Will Come

Winner: Amir Zargara

Best International Feature Jury Award

Film: Seems Like Love

Winner: Yana Klimova-Yusupova

2025 Jury Award Winners – Screenwriting Categories

Screenwriting Award – Limited Series Jury Grand Prize

Winner: Kelly Blackard for Crate Diggers

Prize: $2,000

Limited Series Pilot – Top Finalist

Winner: Bixby Elliot for Weeki Wachee

Prize: $500

Feature Script – Jury Grand Prize

Winner: Michael Graf for The Last Indian War

Prize: $2,000

Feature Script – Top Finalist

Winner: Jamie Campbell for Kirby in Limbo

Prize: $500





