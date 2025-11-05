Coronado VFW Auxiliary Post #2422 announces results of 2025 Annual Donation Program

The Coronado VFW Auxiliary, attached to VFW Post #2422, proudly announces the results of its 2025 Annual Donation Program. Each October, members vote on how to distribute funds raised throughout the year to support veterans and their families.

The Auxiliary’s fundraising success stems from two major community events: the Concert in the Park Steak Dinner Series, held in June and July, and the Annual Rummage Sale Week, held each March. Thanks to strong community participation, the Auxiliary provides significant financial support to organizations that directly benefit veterans.

A few of the major 2025 donation recipients include:

Veterans National Home

Veterans Village of San Diego – supporting homeless veterans and providing Christmas gifts for children of veterans

Armed Services YMCA

VA Medical Center

Wreaths Across America – the Auxiliary’s newest effort is currently seeking donations of $17 per wreath to be laid at a veteran’s headstone this Dec. 13.

“We are deeply grateful to the Coronado community for their wonderful attendance and continued support,” said Auxiliary President Sarah Kaufmann. “Your participation allows us to fund valuable programs, this year over $12,000 that directly impacts veterans, low income active duty military, and their families.”

The Auxiliary also extends heartfelt thanks to local high school students who volunteer at many events, including members of Navy Junior ROTC, Miramar Young Marines, and Coronado High School Volunteers for Veterans. Their enthusiasm and dedication help ensure each event’s success while giving students meaningful experience in community service.

The Coronado VFW Auxiliary looks forward to another year of partnership and camaraderie in support of those who have served our nation.

About VFW Auxiliary Post #2422

The VFW Auxiliary supports veterans, active-duty service members, and their families through volunteerism, fundraising, and community engagement. Its mission is to honor the sacrifice of America’s veterans by improving their quality of life and promoting patriotism within the community.





