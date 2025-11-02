Monday, November 3, 2025

I.C.E. raid shakes up Coronado community; four landscapers taken in unmarked cars

6 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Masked men in ICE vests drove up in unmarked SUVS, surrounding five landscapers in Coronado on Thursday morning. They took four of them into custody.

It’s not something that Nicole, a mom of two, expected to see in Coronado. She was driving her 12-year-old son to school in her golf cart on Thursday when she saw an I.C.E. raid, just two blocks away from Village Elementary School.

“It was surreal,” said Nicole. “I’ve been watching videos of the Chicago I.C.E. raids going on, and I was outraged… and now, to see it here…just three blocks away from my house.”

Nicole said she first noticed the raid when she saw five or six unmarked SUVs partially blocking H Avenue around Eighth Street, forcing her to slow down. She saw several landscapers with their hands behind their backs. They were surrounded by men in gators and face masks, wearing vests with Police/ICE and HSI on them.

The witness said that the landscaping trucks were surrounded by five or six unmarked SUVs.
The traffic blocked part of H Avenue, forcing cars to take turns passing down the street.

Nicole said she wanted to do something to help, but she hesitated.

“I had my son, and I’ve seen videos of what they do to people who try to intervene,” she said. “I was afraid if I said or I did anything, they would throw me to the ground.”

She said she called out to one of the landscapers in Spanish, who was being held against one of the cars, being searched, “Necesitas auyda? Do you need help?”

She said he shook his head no. Nicole said the scene was pretty quiet with a few neighbors watching the situation, some taking pictures. When one of the I.C.E. agents walked by, she asked him if he had a warrant. He walked away without responding.

The Coronado raid followed news reports of plans from the Trump administration to speed up deportations, which are reportedly lagging behind President Trump’s goal. He’s said he’s hoping for more than a million deportations by the end of his first term.

According to the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement website, the neglect of the nation’s immigration laws has undermined the rule of law and made America less secure. The administration claims that Trump’s common-sense enforcement efforts are restoring the rule of law and making the U.S. safe again.

“America proudly welcomes millions of lawful immigrants who enrich our society and contribute to our nation,” said President Trump in a 2019 speech. “But all Americans are hurt by uncontrolled, illegal migration. It strains public resources and drives down jobs and wages.”

Unlike some of the I.C.E. raids circulating on social media, there was no evidence of struggle in the Coronado raid. Nicole said she wasn’t aware of agents behaving in an overly-aggressive or physical manner.

Still, it shook her up.

“I couldn’t imagine the fear that was going through these guys’ minds,” she said. “They were just standing there, kind of motionless. You could tell they were terrified. They didn’t know where they were going to go.”

Nicole’s son, a seventh grader at CMS, said he wanted to stay and help. But Nicole told him they had to continue the drive to school.

“My son is worried. He thinks, what if this happens to people we know?” she said. “What if this happens to people in the community that don’t look like us, that have darker skin? Because it seems to be the only reason this is happening to people.”

After she dropped her son off at CMS, she went back to the scene but ICE was gone. Out of five landscapers, four had been taken. One was left behind. He didn’t speak any English and was much older than the rest, but he was able to communicate with the neighbors that he had been carrying his Visa with him.

But he was left there with no phone, no keys, and no way to get back home.

Nicole says she called the Coronado Police Department who were able to assist. They called the landscaping company to come and get the trucks and were able to help get the man a ride. CPD took a statement and asked Nicole to email them the pictures.

When asked if the CPD coordinates with I.C.E., or has any idea when they’re going to conduct a raid, Lea Corbin, public information officer for the CPD, answered “absolutely not.” She said they didn’t hear of the incident until several residents called in, saying that vehicles from Homeland Security were blocking their street.

Corbin said CPD called the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office and San Diego Police Department to see if either of the agencies was conducting an operation. They said no. When CPD received pictures taken of the incident, they saw agents vests marked with I.C.E. and HSI.

“When we arrived at the scene, I.C.E. was gone,” Corbin said.

Typically if there is a federal agency conducting an operation, CPD will not step in. But if Coronado residents encounter some sort of a raid with unmarked vehicles, they should call CPD. The police department can at least communicate with other departments to see if they are conducting operations.

When asked what sort of rights community members have when interacting I.C.E. agents on a raid, Corbin said she didn’t have an answer.

At this time, neither CPD or The Coronado Times have received confirmation from the Department of Homeland Security that they initiated the raid. The lack of transparency is worrisome to Nicole.

“I mean, it could be a kidnapping off the street,” said Nicole. “You don’t even really know if it’s legit.”

She said her son had been calling her nonstop all morning, clearly troubled by the incident.

“He’s very aware of what’s going on in the world, and he’s been calling like 200 times. He’s calling, he’s texting me,” she said.

Renee Cavanaugh, trustee of the Coronado Unified School District, is concerned about the effects on students after witnessing such an event.

“It’s hard to expect our students to act with empathy, understanding and civility when they are firsthand witnesses to adult actions that don’t model those behaviors,” she said. “And students understandably bring their emotions to school and educators must work harder than ever to ensure students feel safe and supported.”

Amy Steward, who serves on the city council, says she’s “appalled and saddened” by what happened in the community.

“These outrageous actions do not make Coronado any safer, and only serve to instill fear,” she said.

Elias Cervantes, a Coronado landscaper and businessman who is a U.S. citizen, is also uneasy with the increase in I.C.E. raids, especially here in Coronado.

“I don’t believe they should target hardworking individuals,” he said. “I do worry, and feel bad for friends who have been here for over 30 years and haven’t been able to get their papers.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security social media channels are buzzing with calls for citizens to join I.C.E. with messages like “Finish this fight,” and “You have a duty, American.” Another post said that with “unrelenting determination, DHS (Department of Homeland Security) is securing our homeland day by day, deportation by deportation.”

When news of the incident circulated on local social media groups, many residents condemned the raid, while others applauded efforts to enforce immigration policy. One resident said that open borders benefit cartels, traffickers and gang members, making the country less safe for everyone.

But Nicole says she doesn’t feel any safer. She says she feels terrified.

“I was left feeling so helpless,” she said. “I’m a trained, licensed attorney and I feel like I should be able to do something to help someone who is in this situation. But there’s not a lot I can do other than share this and report it.”

Editor’s Note: For privacy reasons, the witness asked that only her first name be used.

When Nicole asked an I.C.E. agent if they had a warrant, he didn’t answer.

 



Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bridgeworthy

Starlite: A bright star on India Street got its funk back

Community News

“Huge milestone” for new nonprofit; Anchored For Good raises more than $50,000 for cancer screenings

Business

Port to end lease at Coronado Ferry Landing, stalling $20 million redevelopment project

Community News

EPA announces faster completion on two Tijuana sewage projects

Community News

The Cancer Cartel fundraiser packs Fire Station Venue, raises $20,000 for cancer patients

Obituaries

Al R. Sorensen (1936-2025)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

District plans community forum on safety and communication after middle school stabbing

Crime

Coronado Middle School student stabbed by another student, police say

Community News

Cancer Cartel teams up with Coronado Mahjong for fundraiser at the Fire Station Venue

People

Burning questions: An interview with Head Witch of the Coronado Coven Witches Walk

Military

Military aircrew 24% more likely to get cancer, local nonprofit steps up to help

Education

CUSD school board gives self-evaluation; talks policy on science and ethnic studies classes

More Local News

Starlite: A bright star on India Street got its funk back

Bridgeworthy

“Huge milestone” for new nonprofit; Anchored For Good raises more than $50,000 for cancer screenings

Community News

Port to end lease at Coronado Ferry Landing, stalling $20 million redevelopment project

Business

EPA announces faster completion on two Tijuana sewage projects

Community News

The Cancer Cartel fundraiser packs Fire Station Venue, raises $20,000 for cancer patients

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Schools Foundation: Galas, giving, and gratitude to the community