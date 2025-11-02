I.C.E. raid shakes up Coronado community; four landscapers taken in unmarked cars

It’s not something that Nicole, a mom of two, expected to see in Coronado. She was driving her 12-year-old son to school in her golf cart on Thursday when she saw an I.C.E. raid, just two blocks away from Village Elementary School.

“It was surreal,” said Nicole. “I’ve been watching videos of the Chicago I.C.E. raids going on, and I was outraged… and now, to see it here…just three blocks away from my house.”

Nicole said she first noticed the raid when she saw five or six unmarked SUVs partially blocking H Avenue around Eighth Street, forcing her to slow down. She saw several landscapers with their hands behind their backs. They were surrounded by men in gators and face masks, wearing vests with Police/ICE and HSI on them.

Nicole said she wanted to do something to help, but she hesitated.

“I had my son, and I’ve seen videos of what they do to people who try to intervene,” she said. “I was afraid if I said or I did anything, they would throw me to the ground.”

She said she called out to one of the landscapers in Spanish, who was being held against one of the cars, being searched, “Necesitas auyda? Do you need help?”

She said he shook his head no. Nicole said the scene was pretty quiet with a few neighbors watching the situation, some taking pictures. When one of the I.C.E. agents walked by, she asked him if he had a warrant. He walked away without responding.

The Coronado raid followed news reports of plans from the Trump administration to speed up deportations, which are reportedly lagging behind President Trump’s goal. He’s said he’s hoping for more than a million deportations by the end of his first term.

According to the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement website, the neglect of the nation’s immigration laws has undermined the rule of law and made America less secure. The administration claims that Trump’s common-sense enforcement efforts are restoring the rule of law and making the U.S. safe again.

“America proudly welcomes millions of lawful immigrants who enrich our society and contribute to our nation,” said President Trump in a 2019 speech. “But all Americans are hurt by uncontrolled, illegal migration. It strains public resources and drives down jobs and wages.”

Unlike some of the I.C.E. raids circulating on social media, there was no evidence of struggle in the Coronado raid. Nicole said she wasn’t aware of agents behaving in an overly-aggressive or physical manner.

Still, it shook her up.

“I couldn’t imagine the fear that was going through these guys’ minds,” she said. “They were just standing there, kind of motionless. You could tell they were terrified. They didn’t know where they were going to go.”

Nicole’s son, a seventh grader at CMS, said he wanted to stay and help. But Nicole told him they had to continue the drive to school.

“My son is worried. He thinks, what if this happens to people we know?” she said. “What if this happens to people in the community that don’t look like us, that have darker skin? Because it seems to be the only reason this is happening to people.”

After she dropped her son off at CMS, she went back to the scene but ICE was gone. Out of five landscapers, four had been taken. One was left behind. He didn’t speak any English and was much older than the rest, but he was able to communicate with the neighbors that he had been carrying his Visa with him.

But he was left there with no phone, no keys, and no way to get back home.

Nicole says she called the Coronado Police Department who were able to assist. They called the landscaping company to come and get the trucks and were able to help get the man a ride. CPD took a statement and asked Nicole to email them the pictures.

When asked if the CPD coordinates with I.C.E., or has any idea when they’re going to conduct a raid, Lea Corbin, public information officer for the CPD, answered “absolutely not.” She said they didn’t hear of the incident until several residents called in, saying that vehicles from Homeland Security were blocking their street.

Corbin said CPD called the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office and San Diego Police Department to see if either of the agencies was conducting an operation. They said no. When CPD received pictures taken of the incident, they saw agents vests marked with I.C.E. and HSI.

“When we arrived at the scene, I.C.E. was gone,” Corbin said.

Typically if there is a federal agency conducting an operation, CPD will not step in. But if Coronado residents encounter some sort of a raid with unmarked vehicles, they should call CPD. The police department can at least communicate with other departments to see if they are conducting operations.

When asked what sort of rights community members have when interacting I.C.E. agents on a raid, Corbin said she didn’t have an answer.

At this time, neither CPD or The Coronado Times have received confirmation from the Department of Homeland Security that they initiated the raid. The lack of transparency is worrisome to Nicole.

“I mean, it could be a kidnapping off the street,” said Nicole. “You don’t even really know if it’s legit.”

She said her son had been calling her nonstop all morning, clearly troubled by the incident.

“He’s very aware of what’s going on in the world, and he’s been calling like 200 times. He’s calling, he’s texting me,” she said.

Renee Cavanaugh, trustee of the Coronado Unified School District, is concerned about the effects on students after witnessing such an event.

“It’s hard to expect our students to act with empathy, understanding and civility when they are firsthand witnesses to adult actions that don’t model those behaviors,” she said. “And students understandably bring their emotions to school and educators must work harder than ever to ensure students feel safe and supported.”

Amy Steward, who serves on the city council, says she’s “appalled and saddened” by what happened in the community.

“These outrageous actions do not make Coronado any safer, and only serve to instill fear,” she said.

Elias Cervantes, a Coronado landscaper and businessman who is a U.S. citizen, is also uneasy with the increase in I.C.E. raids, especially here in Coronado.

“I don’t believe they should target hardworking individuals,” he said. “I do worry, and feel bad for friends who have been here for over 30 years and haven’t been able to get their papers.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security social media channels are buzzing with calls for citizens to join I.C.E. with messages like “Finish this fight,” and “You have a duty, American.” Another post said that with “unrelenting determination, DHS (Department of Homeland Security) is securing our homeland day by day, deportation by deportation.”

When news of the incident circulated on local social media groups, many residents condemned the raid, while others applauded efforts to enforce immigration policy. One resident said that open borders benefit cartels, traffickers and gang members, making the country less safe for everyone.

But Nicole says she doesn’t feel any safer. She says she feels terrified.

“I was left feeling so helpless,” she said. “I’m a trained, licensed attorney and I feel like I should be able to do something to help someone who is in this situation. But there’s not a lot I can do other than share this and report it.”

Editor’s Note: For privacy reasons, the witness asked that only her first name be used.





