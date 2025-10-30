Friday, October 31, 2025
“Huge milestone” for new nonprofit; Anchored For Good raises more than $50,000 for cancer screenings

3 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
More than 140 golfers participated in the inaugural "Fore the Fleet" golf tournament.
More than 140 golfers participated in the inaugural "Fore the Fleet" golf tournament on North Island on October 20th. Photo by Golftics.

You could call it a success.

Anchored For Good, a new Coronado-based nonprofit dedicated to helping naval aviation families facing a cancer diagnoses, just held its first fundraiser. It’s “Fore the Fleet” golf tournament, combined with its kickoff party at the VFW, raised more than $50,000.

“This is an incredible milestone that allows us to continue our mission of supporting the naval aviation community and funding free cancer screenings for those who serve,” said Breen Hardin, who started the nonprofit in July.

At the kickoff party at the VFW, more than 130 guests gathered to celebrate the cause. This includes Gatlin Hardin, Breen’s husband, a Navy helicopter pilot who was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 36.

Gatlin and Breen Hardin at the first annual “Fore the Fleet” golf tournament. The Hardin’s were shocked by Gatlin’s stage 4 cancer diagnoses at only 36 years old. Photo by Sarah Heinz.

He said that all donations would support other families like their own, and other members of the naval aviation community with cancer screening and detection.

“In my time in my career I’ve known 12 individuals with a cancer diagnosis, and in the past few years that we’ve started this, we’ve met six more people who have been diagnosed with cancer,” said Gatlin.

According to a 2024 Department of Defense study, military aircrew face a 24% higher cancer rate than the general population. Cancer rates are 87% higher for melanoma, 39% higher for thyroid cancer, 16% higher for prostate cancer and 16% higher for breast cancer in women.

Theresa Jones lost her late husband, a helicopter pilot, in the Middle East in 2013. She spoke at the kickoff party, sharing that Anchored For Good provides exactly what’s missing: health advocacy, access to care and a true network of support.

“My husband, like many, accepted the risk of flying knowing it was a dangerous job,” said Jones. “But there is a difference between a danger that comes with the mission, and risks that can be prevented. If something can be identified, treated or addressed before it becomes a tragedy, then we have a responsibility to act.”

More than 130 people gathered at the VFW for the organization’s kick off party the night before the tournment. Photo by Sarah Heinz.

At the party, guests enjoyed dinner from Blanco, drinks from Emerald Spear Tequila, ice cream from Mootime Creamery and music from Matt Heinecke. Guests were able to access cancer screenings, and participate in a raffle and silent auction.

Guests enjoyed dinner from Blanco and drinks from Emerald Spear Tequila. Photo by Sarah Heinz.

At the golf tournament, the event sponsors and entertainment made the game challenging and fun, including contests like “beat the pro.” Following the awards ceremony, golfers enjoyed drinks at the world-famous I Bar.

For Breen, the first fundraiser helped the nonprofit spread the word and connect with the community.

Photo by Sarah Heinz.
Photo by Sarah Heinz.

“Our hope is that the momentum will continue and Anchored For Good will be the first place the naval aviation community turns to if someone is diagnosed with cancer,” she said.

Despite the early success, Breen isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. She’s already brainstorming other fundraising ideas. That’s in addition, of course, to providing support and services to the naval aviation community.

This includes supplying “Anchor Kits,” as well as financial support when families need it. Anchored For Good is also partnering with Ausel, a San Diego biotech company, to offer free cancer screenings to the naval aviation community. This should kick off early next year, thanks to all the support from the community, according to Breen.

“We are totally blown away by the support and couldn’t ask for a better community,” she said.

In addition, the nonprofit is launching some fun merch. Community members can shop for Anchored for Good hats, shirts, patches and stickers, all for sale on the organization’s website.

It’s been a tough road for the family, but the Hardins are finding joy in giving back. While Gatlin awaits a liver transplant, Breen is finding new strength and purpose with Anchored For Good.

“In just three short months, we’ve been able to accomplish so much together,” she said. “I can only imagine what next year will hold.”

To learn more about Anchored For Good and to get involved, visit the website, AnchoredForGood.com.

Photo by Golftics.

 



