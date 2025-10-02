Military aircrew 24% more likely to get cancer, local nonprofit steps up to help

The numbers are shocking.

Military aircrew face a 24% higher cancer rate than the general population, according to a 2024 study by the Department of Defense. Cancer rates are 87% higher for melanoma, 39% higher for thyroid cancer, 16% higher for prostate cancer and 16% higher for breast cancer in women.

In addition, military aircrew will get diagnosed with cancer at much younger ages — an average of twelve years earlier than the general population.

But not many people knew this back in 2022, when Gatlin Hardin, a Navy helicopter pilot, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 36. His diagnosis predated the study and the news blindsided him and his wife Breen. He had no family history and only a few symptoms; it seemed implausible that someone so young could develop cancer.

And they weren’t the only ones.

Breen says after his diagnosis, she and her husband were quickly connected with other people his age in the aviation world who had also recently been diagnosed.

“It was a big red flag for us,” said Breen. “We were like, ‘what in the world? Why are all these cases happening?'”

The Hardin family had to quickly shift into treatment mode, navigating the logistical hardships of cancer with four young daughters. But they made a promise to each other to do something to help other families like their own, as soon as they were able.

This year, Breen and Gatlin fulfilled their promise. In May, Breen launched Anchored for Good to support Naval Aviation families facing cancer diagnoses. The nonprofit — which operates on a national level — does everything from helping families financially to connecting them to resources to help. But most of all, it brings hope.

“There are so many more cases than we ever imagined, and we knew we wanted to support other families going through this, no matter what their own unique needs are,” said Breen. “We wanted to turn our pain into our purpose.”

One of the biggest things she’s working on is cancer screenings for the aviation community.

“We’re partnering with a biotech company that’s going to offer the tests at cost, and hopefully we’ll be able to catch the cancer early and not have these late-stage diagnoses,” she said.

Breen said that the test will be offered to everyone working in Naval Aviation, not just the aviators but the ground crew and maintenance as well. She’s also hoping to offer the screenings for spouses. While there are some blood tests already offered for those over 45, that’s just too late.

“That’s not our demographic,” said Breen. “We need to start screening younger.”

She shared the story of a female pilot in Gatlin’s squadron who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at age 31. She died 18 months later. Another man, a Navy helicopter pilot, suffered the same diagnosis on his 29th birthday.

The stories are seemingly endless, and so are the financial implications and everyday responsibilities that are complicated with treatment. Breen says she remembers her husband traveling six hours for chemotherapy.

Breen says Anchored for Good will do what it takes to help, no matter where they are. She says they’re working with families from as far away as the Gulf Coast of Florida. They’ll even help with things as simple as lawn service.

“That might seem very small to some, but if your husband’s in bed for a week and he only has a few days feeling good, the last thing you want him to do is lawn care,” she said. “You should be spending time together and focusing on healing.”

Breen says it feels good to be able to support and say “yes” to helping families when needs arise.

“It feels amazing,” said Breen. “We’re meeting people where they are at.”

Today, Breen’s husband Gatlin is coming up on three years since he was first diagnosed. He’s been on and off chemotherapy, and is now awaiting a liver transplant, where his cancer has spread. According to Breen, the transplant is not a “forever cure,” but it will hopefully give him more time and the best option for recovery.

For Breen, it’s rewarding to see that her homegrown nonprofit is quickly setting the stage for impactful change on a national level. The first step, of course, is awareness. “It’s the elephant in the room that nobody wants to talk about, but we are,” she said. “People need to know. Awareness needs to be raised and screenings need to happen. It can save lives.”

Anchored for Good is excited to launch its first fundraiser to raise money for cancer screenings, and helping active duty Naval Aviation families undergoing treatment. The inaugural “Fore the Fleet” Golf Tournament is happening on Oct. 20 at the Sea N Air Golf Course on North Island, beginning at 8 am. The event is a four-person scramble, and includes breakfast and lunch, player swag bags, and on-course competitions including the “Hole of Fortune.” There’s even an awards ceremony at the world famous I-Bar.

“Everybody loves a good party,” said Breen. “We’re keeping it fun and lighthearted. If you want to try to win first place, that’s awesome. Otherwise, just come and hang out. You don’t have to actually play golf.”

Players can sign up to play until Sunday, Oct. 5. And businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring can reach out to Breen directly or sign up on the website. Anchored for Good is always looking for in kind sponsorships as well.

There will be a kickoff party the night before the tournament on Sunday, Oct. 19 at the Coronado VFW. The event features opportunity drawings and a silent auction with music from Matt Heinecke, as well as food catered by Blanco, drinks from Emerald Spear and dessert from Moo Time. Tickets must be purchased in advance on the website.