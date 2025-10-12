Coronado receives SANDAG Platinum Diamond Award

The City of Coronado has been honored with the Platinum Diamond Award by SANDAG’s Employer Commuter Program, in recognition of work promoting sustainable commuting options such as carpooling, bike infrastructure, and vanpools, which help reduce vehicle miles traveled and cut CO₂ emissions. This award underscores the city’s commitment to sustainable transportation and environmental health.

At the annual Diamond Awards reception, SANDAG recognizes organizations in the Employer Commuter program from across the San Diego region for their accomplishments in promoting sustainable commute choices in the workplace.

By offering their employees a variety of transportation options like vanpools, carpools, emergency ride home reimbursements, bike lockers, and more, organizations can earn points to receive recognition in one of four tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum.

At the 2025 Diamond Awards reception, 135 employers were recognized for their achievements in encouraging sustainable transportation. Platinum-tier recipients were responsible for:

Reducing close to 718,000 vehicle miles traveled

Reducing close to 89,000 tons of CO2 emissions





