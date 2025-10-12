Bridgeworthy dining at The Witherby: Where history whispers and the spirits answer

Tucked inside The Beau Hotel in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, you’ll find The Witherby, a recently renovated restaurant and bar named after one of the first businesses to inhabit the building at 6th and E in the late 1880s, Witherby and Johnson: Undertakers and Embalmers. You’ll find not so subtle references to the spirits of the past along with the spirits we imbibe.

Stepping inside is designed to bring you back in time to the Prohibition-era speakeasy culture. Dark green velvet bench seating along with comfy brown leather chairs, marble-topped tables, and golden accents set a welcoming tone. A long oak bar — restored from the 1880s — runs nearly the length of the room.

We stopped in on a recent evening to get a taste of the eclectic new fall menu. Our server Sara was just wonderful — knowledgeable, attentive, and ready with recommendations.

The cocktail list, in a nod to the history of the building, reads: The Spirits of Witherby: A Beverage Guide for Wayward Souls & Well-Traveled Spirits.” The creative names and detailed descriptions of the handcrafted cocktails made it hard to choose, but I settled on the Veranda Bell – muddle strawberries and elderflower liqueur jazzing up a flute of Prosecco. The 1886 Old Fashioned was my date’s choice, and it did not disappoint.

To start our tasting journey, I choose the beef cheek appetizer (something I normally wouldn’t order, but it intrigued me). It arrived on a cloud of hummus with crispy chickpeas, curry oil, and a perfect amount of warm naan to scoop up every last bit. It was rich, tender, and I’m glad I branched out. Next was a crab cake (I’ll try one almost any time it’s on a menu), seared golden over a silky green curry sauce with Thai basil, mint, and cilantro. The fresh herbs lent a nice pop of flavor, and the crab cake itself was delightful.

The supper menu, although brief, covered just about everything – from chicken, pork, duck, and steak, to salmon, shrimp garlic noodles, and lasagna. My deconstructed duck pot pie was a standout – generous pieces of duck meat mixed with country gravy, a mirepoix of classic celery, carrots, and green peas, with a flaky puff pastry sitting on top. It was decadent and filling, and I saved half to bring home for my lunch the next day. The Faroe Island salmon, served over black quinoa and fennel tzatziki, offered us a lighter option; the crisp skin was expertly done, and the tomato vinaigrette lent flavor, though the contrast between the warm grains and chilled sauce divided opinions at our table.

Dessert pushed us over the edge in the best way. There was nothing not to like in the chocolate brownie cherry cheesecake. And the bread pudding was unquestionably fantastic. The juxtaposition of the melting ice cream atop the warm, rich yumminess was spot-on to make you forget how full you are.

During the course of dinner we chatted with Jesse Pennington, the Director of Food and Beverage, who is well-acquainted with the history of the building and shared tidbits from its many tenants, including Witherby and Johnson. He’s enjoying working with both the speakeasy- and spirit-themes. In another nod to the building’s storied past, black and white photos from the past century adorn the guest room hallways on the upper floors.

Stop in for an inspired cocktail or linger over dinner, the spirits may move you (as they did when I tried to take this photo below).

Witherby at The Beau

927 Sixth Avenue, San Diego





