Sunday, October 12, 2025
BridgeworthyDining

Bridgeworthy dining at The Witherby: Where history whispers and the spirits answer

3 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Witherby at The Beau, 927 Sixth Avenue, San Diego

Tucked inside The Beau Hotel in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, you’ll find The Witherby, a recently renovated restaurant and bar named after one of the first businesses to inhabit the building at 6th and E in the late 1880s, Witherby and Johnson: Undertakers and Embalmers. You’ll find not so subtle references to the spirits of the past along with the spirits we imbibe.

Interior of Witherby

Stepping inside is designed to bring you back in time to the Prohibition-era speakeasy culture. Dark green velvet bench seating along with comfy brown leather chairs, marble-topped tables, and golden accents set a welcoming tone. A long oak bar — restored from the 1880s — runs nearly the length of the room.

We stopped in on a recent evening to get a taste of the eclectic new fall menu. Our server Sara was just wonderful — knowledgeable, attentive, and ready with recommendations.

Beverage guide

The cocktail list, in a nod to the history of the building, reads: The Spirits of Witherby: A Beverage Guide for Wayward Souls & Well-Traveled Spirits.” The creative names and detailed descriptions of the handcrafted cocktails made it hard to choose, but I settled on the Veranda Bell – muddle strawberries and elderflower liqueur jazzing up a flute of Prosecco. The 1886 Old Fashioned was my date’s choice, and it did not disappoint.

To start our tasting journey, I choose the beef cheek appetizer (something I normally wouldn’t order, but it intrigued me). It arrived on a cloud of hummus with crispy chickpeas, curry oil, and a perfect amount of warm naan to scoop up every last bit. It was rich, tender, and I’m glad I branched out. Next was a crab cake (I’ll try one almost any time it’s on a menu), seared golden over a silky green curry sauce with Thai basil, mint, and cilantro. The fresh herbs lent a nice pop of flavor, and the crab cake itself was delightful.

The supper menu, although brief, covered just about everything – from chicken, pork, duck, and steak, to salmon, shrimp garlic noodles, and lasagna. My deconstructed duck pot pie was a standout – generous pieces of duck meat mixed with country gravy, a mirepoix of classic celery, carrots, and green peas, with a flaky puff pastry sitting on top. It was decadent and filling, and I saved half to bring home for my lunch the next day. The Faroe Island salmon, served over black quinoa and fennel tzatziki, offered us a lighter option; the crisp skin was expertly done, and the tomato vinaigrette lent flavor, though the contrast between the warm grains and chilled sauce divided opinions at our table.

Dessert pushed us over the edge in the best way. There was nothing not to like in the chocolate brownie cherry cheesecake. And the bread pudding was unquestionably fantastic. The juxtaposition of the melting ice cream atop the warm, rich yumminess was spot-on to make you forget how full you are.

Chocolate brownie cherry cheesecake and warm bread pudding.

During the course of dinner we chatted with Jesse Pennington, the Director of Food and Beverage, who is well-acquainted with the history of the building and shared tidbits from its many tenants, including Witherby and Johnson. He’s enjoying working with both the speakeasy- and spirit-themes. In another nod to the building’s storied past, black and white photos from the past century adorn the guest room hallways on the upper floors.

One of the images in a guest room hallway.

Stop in for an inspired cocktail or linger over dinner, the spirits may move you (as they did when I tried to take this photo below).

spirits of Witherby

Witherby at The Beau
927 Sixth Avenue, San Diego

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Bridgeworthy

Gastronomy in the Gaslamp: Michelin Recognized Tacos El Franc

Bridgeworthy

Dining with a view: Shorebird takes flight in San Diego

Bridgeworthy

Noodle & Bun: The theater of hand-pulled noodles

Dining

Level up to VIP status for enhanced Taste of Coronado

Bridgeworthy

The Brigantine proposes to redevelop and modernize San Diego Fish Market

Business

Coronado Culinary Crafters: From starter to loaf, Dibble Dough’s delicious journey

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado celebrates its first responders at Public Safety Open House (video)

Community News

CHS girls volleyball hosts annual “Dig Pink Night” to support breast cancer research

Community News

Christmas in October – Coronado Rotary spearheads food collection and donation event

Stage

“Pippin” to wrap up Coronado Playhouse’s 80th season

Uncategorized

Empty the Shelters national adoption event

Stage

Tickets on sale for CoSA Instrumental Music fall recital

More Local News

Meet Your Neighbor: Jean Pierre Marques, Zen master, artist, and so much more

People

Crown Coast Pharmacy: Neighborhood care for the community

Business

Burning questions: An interview with Head Witch of the Coronado Coven Witches Walk

People

CHS girls volleyball hosts annual “Dig Pink Night” to support breast cancer research

Community News

City Council agenda: League of Wives memorial bench, Glorietta Bay Marina slip rates, and Mills Act contracts

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Gastronomy in the Gaslamp: Michelin Recognized Tacos El Franc